The real reasons alcohol makes you put on weight

No matter what diet plan you might choose to follow in the hope of losing weight, there’s a universal rule that they all agree on: cutting down on alcohol is crucial. Your choice of poison is irrelevant, too; whether you have a soft spot for wine or are tackling a slight beer belly after indulging in a few too many pints, reducing your alcohol intake is considered a no-brainer for any health kick (and the increasingly popular Dry January is proof of the many other benefits of going teetotal) .

However, while it seems obvious that regularly drinking sugar-laden cocktails and calorific wine would cause weight gain, it’s not just what you drink - or even how much - that leaves you looking at a higher figure on the scales; it’s how the alcohol affects your body once you’ve had it. Forget figuring out how many calories are in your glass (because once you’ve had a couple, who's counting?). Here are the real reasons that booze can make you put on weight…

Your body puts alcoholic calories first

Of course, any extra calories over the RDA won’t help matters if you’re trying to slim down, but that’s just the start of it, as nutritional expert and author of The Diet Fix Dr Zoe Harcombe explains. “Calories in alcohol per se are not the issue. The body cannot store alcohol or turn alcohol calories into fat.” Dr Harcombe points out in her recent newsletter.

However, the calorie content of your bar beverage of choice can still pose a problem for your waistline - because of whatever else you’re consuming alongside it. “While the calories in alcohol can’t be stored, the calories in alcohol will be preferentially burned by the body,” continues Dr Harcombe. “This means that, if you consume 100 calories of alcohol and 100 calories of pasta, the body will burn the alcohol calories before the pasta calories. This makes the pasta calories more likely to be stored, rather than used up.”

Just one gram of alcohol contains around seven calories, so it soon adds up. There goes our whole ‘glass of wine with dinner’ theory…

It gives you a 'wine waist' as you get older

It’s all due to the enzyme Aldh1a1, which is responsible for converting alcohol to fat around the middle. The effects of this enzyme are suppressed by the female hormone oestrogen, says Dr Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan. “The enzyme causes visceral fat to build up around your internal organs. After middle age, as the menopause approaches, oestrogen levels fall and so alcohol starts to pile on weight around the waist.”

It's the reason why men get beer bellies at any age, because their oestrogen levels are much lower.

It presses pause on fat-burning

Essentially, if your body’s too busy processing those 2-4-1 happy hour cocktails, it doesn’t have time to burn fat, as Dr Harcombe explains: “Alcohol impairs the working of glucagon – the hormone that works to naturally elevate blood glucose levels and to break down body fat (i.e. weight loss). The body registers alcohol as a poison; and so the liver prioritises getting rid of the substance before doing the many other jobs that it has to do. This means that maintaining blood glucose levels, by accessing glucose or breaking down body fat, becomes less of a priority.”

Given that it takes around an hour for our liver to process just one unit of alcohol, that’s a lot of fat burning time that’s getting wasted while we are.

…and makes you want to eat everything in sight

You know how you suddenly feel ravenous after a couple of glasses of Pinot? While your liver is hard at work processing the booze, it’s not looking out for those blood glucose levels - and when they fall, we get hungry. So when suddenly every carb and kebab looks delicious and we find ourselves mainlining the garlic bread, it’s all down to our hormones. “This is why some alcoholic drinks are called an aperitif,” Dr Zoe tells us. “They are intended to stimulate the appetite before a meal.” Drink less, and you’ll probably eat less too.

You might be overdoing the 'alcohol carbs'

And we’re not talking about the chips you grab on the way home. Your alcoholic drink of choice not only has calories because of the alcohol content - it’s the other ingredients that make weight gain even more likely. “Don’t go near beer or lager if you’re trying to lose weight,” warns Dr Zoe in The Diet Myth. “These are more carbs and grains than alcohol and they really won’t help. Similarly, spirits are mostly grain-based and they tend to come with mixers containing sugars or sweeteners. A standard glass of wine, in contrast, has fewer than 4g of carbohydrate.”

You can drink and diet - it just takes longer

We’re not judging; all of us are familiar with that G&T craving come Friday night (or even Tuesday…). If you’re hoping to lose weight but still want to enjoy your favourite tipple, it’s just a case of cutting down - and accepting that it will just take a little longer to shed those pounds. “Cutting out alcohol is one of the quickest ways to lose weight,” says Dr Brewer. If you've been using alcohol to relax, she recommends CBD oil .

She also advises drinking from a smaller glass. "Large wine glasses are fashionable but researchers from Cambridge University have found that drinking wine from a large glass increases the overall amount that you drink as they trick your brain into thinking there is more to drink so you drink more quickly. If you’re trying to cut back on the amount of alcohol you are drinking on a diet, swap to using a smaller sized glass!"

If you’re not up for going sober, the expert recommends limiting yourself to one or two drinks on the weekend - but there are plenty of ways to reduce your intake without overthinking it. “Mix chilled white or red wine with equal quantities of sparkling mineral water to make a refreshing spritzer - this instantly cuts the calorie count of an alcoholic drink in half,” advises Dr Sarah. The hangover might not be so painful, either…

