Moon Milk: the social media trend promising to improve your sleep

A cup of warm milk before bedtime was a childhood ritual in our family - we found it comforting (minus my brother who has a milk intolerance so he wasn’t a participant in this particular wind down routine) and it signalled a gentle transition to bed. Okay, in reality we were probably brats and went kicking and screaming most of the time, but we knew that when the warm milk came out, bedtime was nigh whether we liked it or not.

Now we are older, as with naps, skipping parties and taking baths, we generally relish the stuff we kicked up a fuss about when we were younger, and most of us see an early night as tantamount to a spa day, particularly given the ‘tired but wired’, tech dependant state that most of us muddle by in day to day. Here’s where today’s trend talk unites: enter a social media wellness trend doing the rounds that’s rooted in ayurveda and was originally considered to be a centuries old remedy for insomnia…

What is moon milk?

Basically, warm milk 2.0. Traditionally drunk before bed, it involves heating milk with spices to invoke a calm, sleepy feeling, and despite the recent spike in interest, it’s not a passing fad, as the herbalists at Pukka explain:

“In India, the concept of blending warm milk and herbs and spices is not new. In the case of ‘moon milk’, blending cardamom, cinnamon and ayurvedic herb ashwagandha (known for its anxiety-easing properties), dates back hundreds of years.

“It is no coincidence that as our interest in ayurveda (India’s ancient health system) increases, so does our awareness of warming cups of milk, herbs and spices to benefit wellbeing.”

Speaking of awareness, Pinterest searches for ‘moon milk’ have increased by over 700 per cent since last year, but it’s fair to say that the common social media incarnation isn’t exactly in line with ayurvedic heritage or practice - the frothy pastel creations you’ll see on the ‘gram aren’t exactly representative moon milk’s roots. Hit ‘like’ and whip one up if you fancy, but just so you know.

Moon milk typically contains adaptogenic herbs , so called because they help the body and mind adapt to stressors according to traditional Chinese and ayurvedic medicine. One of the most common adaptogenic herbs used in the making of moon milk in the aforementioned ashwagandha - quite the mouthful, but it’s considered to be a particularly calming herb and studies suggest that it can help to lower stress hormone (cortisol) levels in adults. Given that milk itself is rich in the sleep-promoting amino acid tryptophan, which helps the body to produce the ‘ sleep hormone’ melatonin , adding ashwagandha to the mix makes sense.

How to make moon milk

Recipes vary, but Pukka herbalists recommend “adding cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg and ashwagandha to warm milk”. ‘Moon mylk’ is a thing too - if you don’t include dairy in your diet, recipes work just as well with any milk alternative of your choice.