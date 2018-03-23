This is probably the simplest diet in the world

Scandi fever shows no sign of abating, and now it’s moved from hygge mania into the field of diet and nutrition. As with seemingly all things Nordic, the vibe is straightforward and no nonsense, at least it is if you’re looking at the latest healthy eating and recipe plan making waves in Waterstones: The Scandi Sense Diet by Suzy Wengel. Here’s a digest of the diet with just one simple rule…

It’s based on the ‘handful method’

Suzy Wengel has been there diet wise- she was once stuck in a cycle of losing and gaining four stone, classed as clinically obese and weighing in at around 15 and a half stone when she decided that enough was enough and she was going to throw both research and common sense at the issue to finally get a hold on her yo-yo eating patterns. She knew she had to cut calories, but counting them wasn’t working for her, ditto faddy juice cleanses or punishing exercise regimes.

Instead, after the birth of her second child, she put her background in science and biotech to good use by evaluating the world’s most and least successful diets, assessing how much protein, carbohydrate and fat she really needed in her diet and finding that for her frame it translated well into handfuls. Thus her ‘handful principle’ was born, with each meal consisting of four handfuls- two of vegetables, one of protein, one of carbohydrate and one to three spoonfuls of fat, alongside 300ml a day of dairy products if you so desire. Eating by handful not only helped Wengel to get back in touch with her appetite, recognising when she was genuinely hungry and full, but she lost over six stone in ten months and has kept it off ever since. Over 135,00 people in her homeland of Denmark have followed her Scandi Sense plan to achieve similar weight loss feats, lower cholesterol and stabilise blood sugar, so clearly you’ve got to hand it to Suzy (sorry), but is sustainable healthy eating really so clear cut?