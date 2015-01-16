Win a trip to Australia with The Chia Co’s new social media campaign

January is always a time for trying to make more health consicous choices and this year The Chia Co are making those healthy decisions a whole lot more worthwhile with the annoucement of an exciting new competition .

The lucky winner will blag flights for themseleves and a friend to Australia where they will visit the pristine Kimberley region, home of The Chia Co farms, and experience the magnificent outback – walking the Emma Gorge trail, cruising on Lake Argyle - before discovering the stunning beaches of Perth.

For a chance to win this amazing prize you simply need to purchase a product from The Chia Co and share a snap of your #healthierplace on Instagram with @thechiaco.

Full details can be found here .