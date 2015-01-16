Win a trip to Australia with The Chia Co’s new social media campaign

16 January 2015
gtg-chia-comp-main

Share your healthy snaps for a chance to win a trip of a lifetime to the home of the chia seed


Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

January is always a time for trying to make more health consicous choices and this year The Chia Co  are making those healthy decisions a whole lot more worthwhile with the annoucement of an exciting new competition .

The lucky winner will blag flights for themseleves and a friend to Australia where they will visit the pristine Kimberley region, home of The Chia Co farms, and experience the magnificent outback – walking the Emma Gorge trail, cruising on Lake Argyle - before discovering the stunning beaches of Perth.

For a chance to win this amazing prize you simply need to purchase a product from  The Chia Co  and share a snap of your #healthierplace on Instagram with @thechiaco.

Full details can be found  here .


You may also like

The best liquid eyeliners to buy in 2020
10 vegetarian dinner ideas from the nutritional experts
The Urban Kitchen's avocado chocolate brownie recipe
Tess Ward's pumpkin, feta and honey muffin recipe


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Aula Pillow, £135
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream, £26.28
Classic Football Shirts It’s Coming Home Football Scarf, £15
Australian Gold Sunscreen Sun Lotion With Bronzer SPF 50, £16
Oversized rib-knit jumper, £24.99
Topshop zebra print midi skirt, £38

More Gloss

Beauty
6 of the best dry body brushes to get smooth glowing skin
Wellbeing
Davina McCall's menopause book just won book of the year!
Victoria Woodhall
Health
Too much rosé in the pub garden? Here's how doctors tackle a hangover
Recipe
Bored of pesto pasta? Make this for dinner tonight
Fitness
Move over Crossfit – why fitness fanatics are now obsessed with Hyrox
Beauty
Is your mascara bad for your eyes?
Health
Tess Daly is into mouth taping for better sleep - but would you try it?
Nutrition
I always eat apple pips – will I get cyanide poisoning?
Victoria Woodhall
Explore More