You can now get Joe Wicks’ meals delivered straight to your door

Anna Hunter 3 January 2019
joe-wicks-and-gousto
Gousto

It’s fair to say that the Body Coach has been busy this year and it’s only the first week of January. Here’s why his latest launch will make healthy meal prep a whole lot easier

It’s currently just the third of January and we’re on the second Body Coach unveiling of the year - if we’re talking ‘get up and go mojo’, Joe’s got it. 2019 kicked off with the launch of Wicks’ new supplement and food range  and yesterday he announced an even easier way to get cracking on #Leanin15 style quick and healthy meals , namely a partnership with meal box company Gousto.

Joe cites his new dad status as a particular motivator for his passion for making quick and wholesome family meals simpler to prepare and his collaboration with Gousto will see four new Wicks recipes drop every week if you sign up for deliveries. A few confirmed meals include chicken satay lettuce wraps (“a high protein, low carb option”), ten minute tofu miso noodle soup, which according to Gousto’s in-house dietitian Ellie Bain delivers “fibre and slow release energy plus protein and two of your five a day” and a beef keema curry which Joe declares as “unreal”. Expect comfort food with a healthy spin (spag bol is also on the menu) but without the supermarket schlep. The Body Coach promises quick prep times and everything provided, weighed and measured within your box so you can get cooking as soon as you get through the door, and there are options for  vegetarians and vegans  too. Basically, it’s the kind of convenience and sustenance that January calls for, and it if you’re a new Gousto customer you can get 60 per cent off of your first box and 35 per cent of all boxes in your first month by using the code JOEWICKS1 at the Gousto checkout . Delivery is free, boxes can cater for two or a family and you can pick how many meals you want a week (between two and four). The Wicks quest for world domination continues…

