You’ve never tried supplements like these before…

There’s no denying that whipping up a green juice or sipping on a superior, freshly ground coffee makes you feel full of beans, quite literally in the second case, but there’s not always time, money or a blender/grinder powerful enough to achieve the real deal. For those days, opting for a sprinkle of sustainable, natural energy is the way to go, and it certainly makes getting your nutrients not only incredibly easy, but also extremely palatable (kale smoothies will NEVER beckon me out of bed). Enter Pukka organic supplements, and more specifically, Vitalise and Clean Greens .

Both are essentially ready made cocktails of goodness, on standby deskside, at home or when travelling to support your natural mojo. Need a wake up call? Vitalise is packed with 30 invigorating botanicals designed to improve concentration and keep your head up; think wheatgrass, green tea and vitamin C rich berries. As for Clean Greens, it condenses a fortifying blend of nettle, kale sprouts and spirulina, amongst other green giants, to ease digestion and give you a not to be sniffed at antioxidant hit (particularly important for those exposed to big city pollution). Both powder pouches are suitable for vegetarians and vegans, and are free of gluten, wheat, dairy, soya and added sugar. Basically, there’s very few barriers to this supplement duo’s brilliance. Take a few, see how you feel…

