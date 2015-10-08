You’ve never tried supplements like these before…

Anna Hunter 8 October 2015
pukka-herbs

If you’re used to popping pills or downing an espresso, these two powders will give you a whole new outlook on energising...

There’s no denying that whipping up a green juice or sipping on a superior, freshly ground coffee makes you feel full of beans, quite literally in the second case, but there’s not always time, money or a blender/grinder powerful enough to achieve the real deal. For those days, opting for a sprinkle of sustainable, natural energy is the way to go, and it certainly makes getting your nutrients not only incredibly easy, but also extremely palatable (kale smoothies will NEVER beckon me out of bed). Enter Pukka organic supplements, and more specifically, Vitalise  and Clean Greens .

Both are essentially ready made cocktails of goodness, on standby deskside, at home or when travelling to support your natural mojo. Need a wake up call? Vitalise is packed with 30 invigorating botanicals designed to improve concentration and keep your head up; think wheatgrass, green tea and vitamin C rich berries. As for Clean Greens, it condenses a fortifying blend of nettle, kale sprouts and spirulina, amongst other green giants, to ease digestion and give you a not to be sniffed at antioxidant hit (particularly important for those exposed to big city pollution). Both powder pouches are suitable for vegetarians and vegans, and are free of gluten, wheat, dairy, soya and added sugar. Basically, there’s very few barriers to this supplement duo’s brilliance. Take a few, see how you feel…

To try Vitalise and Clean Greens for yourself, purchase our Reset and Recharge Health Box for just £24.95, inc. P&P (worth £65)


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

More Gloss

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Health

NAD+: is this new wonder supplement the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

Makeup

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

Anna Hunter
Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Explore More