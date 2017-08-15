Yuzu: The new superfood coming your way thanks to Bake Off

Anna Hunter 15 August 2017
yuzu-1
Getty Images

It boasts twice the amount of vitamin C as lemon and Bake Off contestants love it, but will this zingy new addition to our supermarket shelves take off?

It all started last year when The Great British Bake Off contestant Rav Bansal made Paul and Mary’s eyes pop by way of a zingy ginger spiced yuzu drizzle cake. Yuzu, a Japanese citrus fruit renowned for its unusual aromatic flavour, has been loosely celebrated as a superfood thanks to its high vitamin C content, and it comes in at a hefty £4.59 for 60ml of juice at Waitrose  (the forward looking supermarket chain has been stocking it since 2013). So far, so superfood sounding, but what are yuzu’s real health credentials, and should we be creeping into our overdrafts to guzzle the stuff? Nutritional therapist  Eve Kalinik  is skeptical:

“It’s traditionally been used in Japanese and Asian cooking and is almost a cross between tangerine and lemon in terms of taste, with a hint of grapefruit flavour. Yuzu juice is used in things like dressings and sauces, which is probably the best way to to incorporate it into dishes, but you can also add it into cocktails” (so far...cocktails and cake. Liking the sound of this).

“As for yuzu’s nutritional profile, there isn’t a huge amount of data available but it is estimated that yuzu contains almost double the content of vitamin C compared to other citrus fruits, like lemons for example. However, in the fruit stakes, kiwis rank higher in vitamin C and are more readily available. Plus, if foods high in vitamin C are particularly on your agenda, then red and yellow peppers and broccoli trump yuzu, kiwi and citrus fruits altogether.”

“Yuzu also contains compounds called flavonoids, specifically naringenin and hesperidin, that are commonly found in citrus fruits and have shown some correlation with positive cardiovascular effects, but you won’t get more from these than you would from say, a grapefruit. So I wouldn’t be racing to pop this in the supermarket basket for nutritional benefit alone, as you can quite easily get similar nutrients from other sources, and yuzu is definitely on the expensive side. That said, if you do want to add an interesting, complex flavour to your dishes then you might want to give it a whirl!”

Love Productions, producers of The Great British Bake Off, have confirmed that yuzu will once again feature in the coming series, which we believe will be airing at the beginning of September. Let’s see what the new judges think of it (Mary B was a bit baffled…).

6 healthy baking recipes you’ll return to again and again

Follow Anna on Instagram  @annyhunter  and Eve  @evekalinik


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

More Gloss

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Health

NAD+: is this new wonder supplement the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

Makeup

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

Anna Hunter
Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Explore More