Possibly the best night’s sleep you’ll ever have

It’s a scary thought that nearly half of us are getting just six hours or less sleep a night and that four out of five complain of disturbed or inadequate ‘toxic’ sleep (that’s according to a survey by the Sleep Council). I’m one of them – tossing, turning, overheating. My sister won’t share a hotel room with me because she says I’m an ‘angry sleeper'. I even gave my husband a black eye once (no lie) and knew nothing about it.

An uncomfortable bed knocks even more time off the sleep clock. People who complained that their bed was uncomfortable slept nearly one hour less than those that didn’t, says a further finding by the Sleep Council. We know that Alzheimer’s, diabetes and weight gain have all been linked to lack of sleep; it’s never been more pressing to make sure we get quality shuteye.

So could the Casper Mattress give me some valuable extra hours (and save my husband’s other eye?). I put it to the test.

What is it?

Newly awarded a Best Buy by Which? (January 2018), the Casper Mattress is a highly-engineered piece of slumber technology. Designers, researchers and engineers spent years and created umpteen prototypes in order to simplify the sleep experience into the perfect universally comfortable mattress. Their sleep engineers have been taking customer feedback for more than four years and improving the product based on what helps real people sleep.

A key feature is the special memory foam base layer, which pressure maps the body. “If you look at it on a molecular level, it’s actually melting at your body temperature - it kinda melts away from you,” enthuses Jeff Chapin, Casper Co-founder and Chief of Product.

In a sprung mattress, bodyweight is taken up by the springs - the more springs you have the more support it gives. Memory foam, by contrast, is made up of millions of particles which support every square inch of the body. The Casper has four different foam strata – a durable support foam at the base, an active transition foam layer above it followed by the memory foam layer. It’s then topped with an open-cell latex layer which is breathable, so you don’t overheat. It also has what Jeff calls “a nice bounce for bedtime sports, or whatever you’re going to do in bed.”