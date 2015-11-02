Can you test your fertility at home?

Ayesha Muttucumaru 2 November 2015
fertility-mot-home-test

Just in time for National Fertility Awareness Week, midwife to the stars Zita West has relaunched her Fertility MOT - a kit allowing women to test their fertility at home with just a pinprick

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Think fertility is a black or white subject? Think again - contrary to popular belief, there’s actually a whole host of other colours in the spectrum to consider. “There are many shades of grey,” says founder of the Zita West Fertility Clinic and midwife to the stars, Zita West. With National Fertility Week now upon us, babies are on the brain, as well as in the headlines as experts look to open up the discussion on fertility, infertility and all the categories in between. One particular launch that’s caught our eye in the build-up though, is the re-launch of Zita’s home fertility MOT test.

Offering women a quicker, easier and noticeably more private alternative to a visit to their surgery, the kit, which previously involved a trip to a doctor for a blood sample, can now be done in the privacy of your home through a pinprick. The results are then delivered by a phone consultation with a midwife who goes through an accompanying questionnaire and explains the results more fully to better help women plan their next steps.

MORE GLOSS: Is there ever a ‘right time’ to have a baby?

It works by assessing a woman’s anti-mullerian hormone (AMH) levels - a substance produced by the ovaries, which correlate with the ovarian reserves that naturally decline with age. Its aim is to act as a first indicator of fertility (not as a marker of the quality of a woman’s eggs), revealing a woman’s egg reserve relative to her age, with subsequent tests and an ultrasound advised to provide a more definitive result. The kit positions itself as a preliminary step in providing a piece in the complex fertility puzzle to aid women in their decision-making and future family planning. Even if a low AMH test is revealed, it doesn’t mean that a woman won’t get pregnant as there are often more complicated issues to be investigated as well.

As Zita explains, “Issues such as when a woman should start a family, count her eggs or become a mother are endlessly debated. On a whole, fertility MOTs are a good idea, although they can cause anxiety and concern for many women who come back with a low egg reserve result and feel panicked and upset that they’ll never have children. This isn’t always the case as there are so many shades of grey when it comes to fertility, and it’s normally the way the results have been delivered to them that leaves them reeling.

“For every test, there is a result and women need to look ahead and seriously think about the impact the results will have on them - especially if you are single and not planning a family straight away. Women also need to remember that fertility MOTs tell us just one marker about your fertility. Other factors impact fertility too. The positive side to home testing is that it can make you take action sooner rather and later.”

It also isn’t about ‘counting’ your eggs either, a myth Zita is keen to dispel. “You cannot count the exact number of eggs you have left,” she says. “Fertility MOT tests actually assess what your general egg reserves are likely to be for your age and give a better indication when done in conjunction with an Antral Follicle Count ultrasound. A fertility test is only a vague indicator of your natural fertility potential; there is simply not enough research to decipher a trend as we have seen some women with an extremely low AMH level get pregnant naturally.”

A re-launch that’s sure to pique women’s curiosity, the fertility kit, the questionnaire and the consultation don't come cheap at £140; but it’s certainly interesting nonetheless in terms of increasing discussion, awareness and myth-busting debate around the hot topic - plus providing women with another option to consider in terms of their future family planning.

The Zita West MOT Kit, £140 is available to  buy online from here .

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @Ayesha_Muttu .

Like this? Sign up for our newsletters to receive similar content to your inbox


You may also like

The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?
Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Bioeffect EGF Serum, £129
Ion Skin Support Spray, $57.80
Bioderma Sensibio H20 Cleansing Micellar Water, £11
Black Heatless Curler, was £42 now £35.70
Soapsmith Bloomsbury Bath Soak, £30
Sanctuary Spa Petite Retreat Gift Set, £15

More Gloss

Recipe
Have you ever tried green pancakes? Make this quick, tasty, skin-boosting meal today
Health
Do you know your metabolic type? Take our quiz to feel more energised now
Victoria Woodhall
Health
I'm a doctor and this is how I get over 'Delhi belly'
Health
Dr Zoe Williams: women of colour have an earlier and longer menopause - and we all need to wise up
Health
The best magnesium supplements for body, mind, and a good night’s sleep
Health
Do you get itchy lips and mouth when you eat certain raw foods? Here’s why
article
Bettervits: introducing vitamin supplements with a ‘happiness promise’
Fitness
Video: Caroline Circuits 15-minute 'do anywhere' workout that's perfect for travel
Explore More