The rumours are true - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child

From potential hairstyle distraction techniques to detract attention away from her growing bump to the loose-fitting Givenchy coat she wore to Princess Eugenie’s wedding, Meghan Markle pregnancy rumours have been rife for weeks. And this morning, the speculation was finally laid to rest thanks to a statement released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirming that yes, they are indeed expecting their first child.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk

As with Kate Middleton’s pregnancy announcements , the news whipped the internet into a frenzy when it broke and while an exact due date is yet to be released, the Duchess is thought to be around 12 weeks along. By our calculations, this could mean that the newest arrival to the Royal family could be with us by mid-April.

The couple, who got married in May , reportedly told the rest of the senior royals at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on Friday and have just touched down in Sydney to kick off a 16-day four-country Commonwealth tour.

The baby will be the seventh in line to the throne and the Queen’s eighth great-grandchild. He or she is unlikely to be a Prince or Princess though unless her Majesty overrules a Royal protocol that’s been in place since 1917. Name-wise, betting odds have already been released. “The early favourites are Victoria, 15/2, and James, 9/1,” commented Betway spokesperson, Alan Alger. “Diana, like with William and Kate's baby betting down the years, is also popular at 12/1.”

On a dreary rainy day in the capital like today, the announcement serves as the perfect dose of feel-good news to help pick up our moods.

