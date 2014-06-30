Sex in a tent: 10 ways to boost your fertility this festival season

Despite opinion to the contrary, festivals can actually make for one of the best and most fertile of breeding grounds if you’re looking to conceive. With party goers feeling at their most carefree, stress-free and relaxed with their favourite act playing in the background, the scene is set for getting your groove on - in more ways than one.

According to fertility and Get The Gloss expert Emma Cannon , “Festivals are a brilliant way to retreat from everyday life - relaxing outdoors with fellow human beings and sharing in the celebration of music, humanity, food, nature and having a good time. Learning to let go and enjoy is becoming increasingly important as our lives become busier and busier and our free time is eroded away by work and other commitments.”

Taking the opportunity to go offline will also work wonders for your libido, Emma says. “I relish being anywhere away from emails and texts and long for the days when it was hard to get hold of people. Communication is a good thing, a great thing – but it’s also a curse as we can so easily slip into overload. Festivals are a perfect excuse to check out and be off radar for a while.”

We couldn’t agree more. Here are her top 10 tips for festival fertility. One word of advice though - try to keep it down...

TIP 1: FORGET THE SEX SCHEDULE

“Sex in a tent is great fun. Forget about ovulation sticks and don’t worry where you are in your cycle and if it’s ‘a good time in the month for sex,’” advises Emma. “Remember sex for sex sake and just enjoy.”

TIP 2: DON’T BE THROWN OFF THE SCENT

“Don’t worry too much about excessive washing – we are over-sanitized these days. Pheromones are what we produce to attract one another. They enhance attraction and potentially arousal and attraction. The smell of a man’s armpits are said to really activate women’s libido. Be natural for a weekend - everyone’s in the same boat.”

TIP 3: JUST RELAX

“Try to relax your fertility plan for the weekend – don’t go too mad but do relax and let your hair down. Trying for a baby can really take the joy out of a relationship so put it to the back of your mind and rediscover each other.”

TIP 4: SNACK YOUR WAY SEXY

“You can relax on your eating rules when at a festival. Take some healthy snacks; fruit, nuts, seeds, oat cakes and hummus etc. as fill ins. When eating takeaway food at the festival, stick to things like falafels and vegetable-based dishes.”

TIP 5: SEX DETOX

“Consider taking chlorella tablets which are high in protein and really good for the liver too.”

TIP 6: DON’T FALL DRUNK IN LOVE

Keep frolics as field-friendly as possible by bringing supplies to help you manage your drink. “Sesame seeds are excellent for reducing the effects of alcohol,” advises Emma.

TIP 7: KEEP IT CLEAN

“Take some aloe vera gel which is a great cure all for cuts, scratches or mild sunburn. Keep it in the cool box.”

TIP 8: LIBIDO BOOSTER

“Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water. Allow yourself the odd drink but make sure you have eaten and don’t drink on an empty stomach or to excess.

“Take a kettle to make herbal teas with. 'Nourish Blood' from my new Cycles of Life organic tea range, £10* is amazing for anyone who gets hayfever or for energy to dance the night away.”

TIP 9: DON’T GET TOO HOT AND HEAVY

“Wear a hat if it’s very sunny so you don’t get over-heated.”

TIP 10: AVOID THE COLD SHOULDER

“Remember it can get very cold at night so take an extra layer.”

(Not that you’ll need it - am I right ladies? *plays Barry White*).

Emma Cannon is the author of ‘Total Fertility’ (Pan MacMillan), £14.99, www.amazon.co.uk .