The absolute essentials for a newborn (Royal) baby

Heidi Murkoff has made millions from telling women what to expect when we’re expecting, but what can new mums like the Duchess of Cambridge expect from the first few days with their babies? It’s not easy caring for a newborn while recovering from a draining labour (or, if you’ve had a C-section, from major surgery), never mind the other children if it's not your first, so having the right kit can really help. Our advice to K Middy: print this off and send Wills out shopping while you go back to bed. 1. The hospital bag essential: Boots maternity pads Naively, I bought myself a pack of Always Ultra Heavy Flow to take to the hospital. Fortunately, my best friend knew better and gave me an assortment of thick, cushioned maternity pads to take with me – her favourites are the organic cotton Natracare ones but I found Boots own brand perfectly good. The hospital will give you some but theirs aren’t sticky (why, Jeremy Hunt, why?). £1.29 for a pack of 10, Boots 2. The baby wipes: Water Wipes Newborn skin doesn’t have the same resistance to chemicals, so you’re not meant to use any soap, bubble bath or baby wipes in the first six weeks. Changing a nappy using cotton wool and water, however, is a bit of a palaver – which is where Water Wipes come in. Made with 99.9% water and 0.1% grapefruit seed extract, they’re portable and effective – so that even meconium will come easily off the royal bum. You can get them in the NCT online shop but I got mine from Ocado and made the order up to the £40 minimum with wine. Sorry, but it was a tough week. £2.70 for a pack of 60 or £20 for 9 packs, Boots 3. The rehumaniser: L’Occitane Bonne Mère gift set A beauty regime? What’s that? A shower or bath at either end of the day is essential during recovery, but anything more is unthinkable. I swear, it was two weeks after I’d given birth before I remembered the existence of moisturiser. So the L’Occitane Bonne Mère gift set a friend gave me was an incredible luxury: lathering up in the luscious-smelling foam made me feel like a woman again rather than a piece of meat. From £5.50 for a soap, uk.loccitane.com





4. The sleep aid: Gro Anywhere Blackout Blind Trying to convince the fifth in line to the throne to go the hell to sleep? Flimsy palace curtains letting in too much light? The Gro Anywhere Blackout Blind is for you – it sticks on the window with suckers and convinces your little sucker that it’s night-time. Mwah-ha-ha. £34.99 by the Gro Store, www.gro-store.co.uk 5. The nipple cream: Lansinoh Made from lanolin (which is made from, er, sheep?), this is the Touche Eclat of nipple creams: everyone agrees it’s the best. The texture is weird – less like a cream than lard in a tube – but it does relieve some of the soreness if your cherished offspring has decided to chew you. You don’t need to remove it before feeding, either, although I always try because I can’t imagine it tastes terribly nice. £10.49, www.boots.com 6. The bottles: Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Easivent These stubby bottles are meant to minimise wind and colic by mimicking the shape of the breast. It’s very, very different from a breast feed but the milk flow does seem to be a bit slower than with Avent bottles, which I also tried. £29.99 for six from www.mothercare.com 7. The baby chair: Mamas & Papas Wave Rocker So the future king or queen has slept, fed and changed… oh God, what do we do with it now, Kate will no doubt be asking Wills. Well, probably she’ll be asking one of several nannies but something like the Mamas & Papas Wave Rocking Chair is a really good answer. It keeps a newborn baby happy for ten or fifteen minutes while you make your breakfast, do the dishes etc, and being relatively upright I think it encourages wind to come out. This is recommended because it will look nice in your palace; the Fisher-Price ones are great value and probably more fun for babies. £89, www.mamasandpapas.com 8. The stitch-soother: Dead Sea Spa Magik Bath Salts Without going into unnecessary detail, it’s important to remember to look after any stitches you may have. Old-school midwives recommend bathing in salt water to soothe and heal. £5.99 for 1kg, www.hollandandbarrett.com

