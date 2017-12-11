Would you use an app to prevent unwanted pregnancy?

Anna Hunter 11 December 2017
iphone-light
Getty Images

The number of UK women using the Natural Cycles app as a form of contraception has risen from 5000 last year to 125,000 this year. Is contrapp-ception set to take over from more traditional birth control methods?

No doubt you’ve seen the ads pop up on your Instagram feed, and chances are you know someone using it too- the number of women relying on the Natural Cycles smartphone app as a means of contraception has seen a 2,400 per cent increase in the past year, from 5000 users to the current 125,000. The £40 a year app monitors body temperature to give you an indication of days on which you can fall pregnant in your cycle (there are only six per cycle according the app’s makers). Green means go, but if you’re on a red day, you’ll need to use protection. The app claims to be 93 per cent effective in preventing unwanted pregnancies (typical use of the pill puts it at 91 per cent) while being side-effect free.

We’ve reported on such side effects previously, with hormonal contraceptives being linked to depression , blood clots  and most recently an elevated risk of breast cancer even in modern forms of hormonal contraception , and it could be that fears around hormonal methods of contraception are contributing to a decline in women taking the pill in the UK. According to NHS sexual health statistics, pill use dropped by 42,000 in 2015-2016, with NHS experts commenting that some women are actively seeking non-hormonal contraceptive methods due to a concern about the short and long term side-effects and potential risks of using hormonal birth control.

While Natural Cycles is seeking approval to be used as an official method of contraception in GP surgeries and sexual health clinics, large independent trials are yet to be conducted, and while the NHS states that methods such as tracking basal body temperature can be up to 99 per cent effective in preventing unwanted pregnancies when used perfectly, its experts underline that when typically used (i.e, taking into account the fact that we’re all fallible humans), it’s more likely to emerge as 76 per cent effective. Of course, it should also be stated that condoms remain the only contraceptive method to protect against STIs. Add to this the fact that hormonal contraceptives can have advantages over and above preventing unwanted pregnancies, such as lighter periods and milder PMS, clearer skin if you’re an acne sufferer and a lower risk of womb, colon and ovarian cancers , and the argument for abandoning hormonal contraceptives isn’t clear cut by any means. As always, contraceptive methods are a deeply personal choice, but we deserve safe options, evidence based birth control and individualised advice and support, not least because no woman is an algorithm.

The pros and cons of alternatives to the pill

Follow Anna on Twitter  @AnnaMaryHunter  and Instagram  @annyhunter


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Health

NAD+: is this new wonder supplement the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

Makeup

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

Anna Hunter
Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Explore More