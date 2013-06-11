Put on your warpaint and fight cervical cancer

Judy Johnson 11 June 2013
get-the-gloss-the-red-lippy-project-1

Don't be coy about smear tests - The Red Lippy Project is aiming to make us all far more bold when it comes to cervical screening, writes Judy Johnson

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

This week is Cervical Screening Awareness Week (9-15 June 2013) and while that might not sound too glamorous, The Red Lippy Project is trying to make it just that.

Aiming to 'make a mark on cervical cancer', the week-long event encourages women to sport their brightest red lipstick and put their pout to good use by spreading the word about cervical screening and donating to help keep the research going.

It is estimated that the National Cervical Screening Programme  saves up to 5,000 lives every year, yet 20% of women in the eligible group fail to attend their screening when invited - putting their own lives at risk.

The Eve Appeal, a charity which funds research into gynaecological cancers, has teamed up with The Red Lippy Project for the awareness week to promote the screening programme and highlight the need for screening, particularly for younger women as nearly 68% of those ages between 25 and 29 missed their invitation in 2011/12.

Caroline Muhlich, creator and founder of The Red Lippy Project, says of the event: "We wanted to make the little talked about cervical test less taboo. The campaign is celebrating femininity and the importance of looking after ourselves and each other. The initial idea was to create a platform that talked openly about the importance of cervical screenings and cervical cancer with a fun, bold, visual language that women and especially younger women can relate to."

It's not the first time beauty and grooming has been put to good use; every year November becomes Movember , in which men take part by getting sponsored to grow a moustache in order to raise money for testicular cancer research.

While it's a fun and brilliantly social awareness campaign, don't let the beauty activity outweigh the health aspect. Whether you'll be donning your best red lippy or not, the key message is simple: never miss a cervical screening. A smear test might not be your favourite kind of appointment, but there's nothing glamorous about cancer.

To get involved, visit the website at  www.theredlippyproject.com , make a  donation here , share your red lippy photos on Instagram with the hashtag #theredlippyproject and more importantly, make that appointment.


You may also like

Joe Wicks Fat Loss Plan recipe: Popcorn Chicken & Super Slaw
How to deal with the anxiety attack 'hangover'
How to stop prickly heat and heat rash from ruining your summer
Best natural and organic skincare to use during cancer treatment


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Dr Barbara Sturm Hydrating Conditioner, £50
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream, £26.28
Color Wow Dream Coat, £21.60
M&S Collection pure linen belted wide leg trousers, £35
WelleCo The Collagen Elixir, £45
Next wear it with Love Sweatshirt, £28

More Gloss

Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
Nutrition
The Detox Kitchen's top 10 winter superfoods
Victoria Woodhall
Health
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round
Health
'Why the menopause has made me terrified of driving'
Victoria Woodhall
Health
I'm a runner and here's how I stay safe, seen and motivated on dark winter runs
Health
Dr Sophie Shotter: I'm a doctor and here are my 14 easy tips for a longer, healthier life
Menopause
How your diet can affect your menopause age and symptoms
Health
I run a successful fashion business while managing my ADHD. Here's how
Explore More