3 delicious Joe Wicks baked egg recipes to have a crack at this week

Ayesha Muttucumaru 12 October 2017
untitled-18

Easy, tasty and fast, these Lean in 15 recipes from The Body Coach’s Instagram page tick all the boxes

Eggs are a kitchen staple, but it can be tricky to find exciting ways of cooking them. However, baking them could be the fast and easy alternative you’ve been looking for. There are countless options to experiment with too - a fact demonstrated to delicious degree by Joe Wicks , aka The Body Coach’s, Instagram  page.

Ideal for a quick breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner, he’s actually gone and made eggs exciting. Not an easy feat. Here are the three Joe Wicks recipe  videos for baked eggs that we've been hitting play, pause and repeat on.

Baked eggs in avocado

Giving avocado on toast some serious competition, baked eggs and shreds of bacon to “sprinkle on your dinkle” give the popular brunch choice a simple yet scumptous spin.

Baked eggs in portobello mushrooms

A filling and flavoursome vegetarian  option, this meat-free dish makes the prospect of crawling out from the depths of your duvet in the morning all the more appealing. And, it’s especially satisfying watching them puff up in the oven too.

Salmon and baked egg rolls

A warming alternative to a sandwich on cold winter nights, this recipe has particularly made stomachs growl in the office. Mainly mine. I’m off for lunch…

For more Joe Wicks recipe inspiration, follow Joe on  Instagram , buy his book, Lean in 15: 15 Minute Meals and Workouts to Keep You Lean and Healthy for £8,  here  or check out his new book, Cooking for Family and Friends for £7.99,  here .

If this article's piqued your interest, there's a good chance you'll also love these  5 Joe Wicks recipes to get you through the working week ...


