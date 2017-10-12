3 delicious Joe Wicks baked egg recipes to have a crack at this week

Eggs are a kitchen staple, but it can be tricky to find exciting ways of cooking them. However, baking them could be the fast and easy alternative you’ve been looking for. There are countless options to experiment with too - a fact demonstrated to delicious degree by Joe Wicks , aka The Body Coach’s, Instagram page. Ideal for a quick breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner, he’s actually gone and made eggs exciting. Not an easy feat. Here are the three Joe Wicks recipe videos for baked eggs that we've been hitting play, pause and repeat on. Baked eggs in avocado

Giving avocado on toast some serious competition, baked eggs and shreds of bacon to “sprinkle on your dinkle” give the popular brunch choice a simple yet scumptous spin. Baked eggs in portobello mushrooms

A filling and flavoursome vegetarian option, this meat-free dish makes the prospect of crawling out from the depths of your duvet in the morning all the more appealing. And, it’s especially satisfying watching them puff up in the oven too. Salmon and baked egg rolls