3 tasty, quick and healthy suppers that'll boost your cooking skills

After a long day at work and a draining commute we can all feel a bit lazy, so dinner usually consists of whatever we can get our hands on first. It’s easy to chuck anything into your mouth without thinking about whether it’s actually good for you. However, it seems it's an approach that is affecting the food choices and long-term health of today's young people.

A poll of 5,000 adults for the BBC's Good Food magazine has revealed that those between 16 and 24 are spending more on food than any other age group becase of a lack of cooking skills, spending on average £63.65 on food per week compared to £57.30 for all adults. Takeaways and eating out are partly responsible for this with fewer than 20% of young adults cooking from scratch every day.

With the poll also revealing that the average 16 to 24-year-old knows how to cook only four recipes compared to the average adult's six, here are three healthy and quick supper ideas devised by nutritionist Vicki Edgson to provide some tasty dinner idea inspiration which can whipped up in no time at all.

Butternut squash, tomato, ginger and sweet potato soup with black-eyed beans/ butter bean

Ingredients

1/2 medium butternut squash (peeled and cubed)

4 large tomatoes , quartered

1 large sweet potato , scrubbed and diced to match the butternut squash in size

2" root ginger , peeled and sliced

2 tbsp olive oil to roast (if roasting in oven)

OR

1pt Marigold of Kallo stock (if cooking in a slow-cooker)

Salt and pepper to flavour

1 tin black-eyed pea or butter beans , rinsed

Method

Roast all the vegetables in the oven with olive oil or place in slow-cooker with vegetable stock powder, adding the beans of your choice. Blend into a soup and heat gently for a few minutes.

Tip: You can spritz this up with added cayenne pepper to boost metabolism if you are on a training programme to boost your fitness goals.

Nutritional benefits

Combining a vegetarian source of protein such as black-eyed beans or butter beans completes the protein part of the meal, keeping you fuller for longer and balancing out your blood-sugar levels. All the vegetables are rich in beta-carotene, a potent anti-oxidant that is great for maintaining skin health and protecting you from the sun's harmful rays.

Butternut squash and sweet potato are also rich in fibre, and B vitamins, releasing their energy slowly to create a longer-lasting meal. Tomatoes are packed with lycopene, which protects the integrity of the skin (both inner and outer), while ginger wards off opportunistic viruses and bacterial infections.