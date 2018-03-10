3 tasty Joe Wicks breakfast recipes worth getting out of bed for

Ayesha Muttucumaru 10 March 2018
Make mornings that little bit brighter with these delicious breakfast ideas from The Body Coach

As you’ll probably have guessed, we love a Joe Wicks recipe  here at GTG. His Lean in 15 protein pancakes  and banana overnight oats  are office go-tos, as are his baked egg ideas  for something a little different. If you’re hungry for more though, it’s definitely worth checking out The Body Coach’s Instagram  page - it’s jam-packed with ideas to make weekday and weekend mornings that much sweeter.

From Joe-approved French toast to fluffy cloud eggs, here are three of our current favourites.

Cheesy cheddar and broccoli breakfast muffins

These savoury breakfast muffins take a little longer to make than his signature 15 minutes - but trust us, they’re worth the wait. Combining two Body Coach favourites - ‘midget trees’ and eggs - with mustard, breadcrumbs and cheddar cheese thrown into the mix too, they’re fast, filling and packed with flavour.

Fruity French Toast

If you’re looking for something sweet, look no further than this Lean in 15 recipe from Joe’s Cooking for Family and Friends  book. Counting vanilla extract, honey, Mixed Spice and of course, Lucy Bee, in its ingredients list, it hits the spot.

Cloud eggs with smashed avocado on toast

Joe gives avocado on toast a fluffy spin with this Lean in 15 recipe. It also comes with a clever kitchen hack for separating egg yolk from egg white (hint: you’ll need a bottle) to make the experience even more stress-free.

Love these? Then you’ll also love devouring the following  5 Joe Wicks recipes to get you through the working week .


