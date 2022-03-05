3 tasty post-workout smoothie recipes

Ayesha Muttucumaru 28 February 2015
smoothie-recipes-1

Want to refuel like a pro? Blitz, blend and mix your way to a healthier you with these smoothie recipes at hand

Want to know how to make a smoothie that refuels and replenishes in one fell swoop? We asked a trio of fitness and nutritional experts for their favourite smoothie recipes for giving tastebuds and waistlines a post gym buzz that lasts long after the workout’s over.

A great way to give skin, energy levels and mindsets a much-needed boost, not only do they keep hunger at bay, but they also act as a fantastic ally for keeping the temptation to reach for a congratulatory treat to a minimum too (we’ve all been there).

The perfect partners to your exercise regime of choice, here’s how to give your healthy eating plans a helping hand when it comes to staying on the right track and seeing your fitness  goals through to fruition.

Bodyism’s Super Skinny Smoothie

Serves 1

Ingredients:

2 Brazil nuts

1 tsp chia seeds

1 tsp coconut oil

Pinch of cinnamon

10 blueberries or raspberries or a combination of both

1 scoop Body Brilliance

1 scoop Clean & Lean Ultimate Clean Fibre 

150ml filtered water, rice milk or almond milk or equal parts water and milk

Method:

Place all the ingredients in a blender and whizz until smooth. Pour into a tall glass and drink immediately.

MORE GLOSS: What to eat and drink after your workout 

Nutritional therapist Eve Kalinik’s Clean Green Smoothie (raw and vegan)

Serves 2

Ingredients:

1⁄4 avocado

1 pear

1⁄4 cucumber

1 handful spinach

Juice 1 lime

2 tablespoons shelled hemp seeds

1 tablespoon coconut oil

2 cups water

1 scoop Sunwarrior protein powder natural  or vanilla  flavour

Method:

Place all ingredients into a high speed blender and power until you have a creamy texture.

MORE GLOSS: 18 health and beauty lessons learned from the supers

Bodyism’s Wide Awakening Morning Boost Smoothie

Serves 1

Ingredients:

1 green tea bag

3 tbsps hot water

200ml water or almond milk or rice milk

1 scoop Body Brilliance 

3 Brazil nuts

Handful of sunflower seeds

Handful of pumpkin seeds

Method:

1. Brew the green tea bag in the hot water for 3 minutes, then remove the tea bag and stir the honey into your water.

2. Add the tea-infused water to a blender with the other ingredients and whizz until smooth. Serve immediately.

