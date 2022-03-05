3 tasty post-workout smoothie recipes

Want to know how to make a smoothie that refuels and replenishes in one fell swoop? We asked a trio of fitness and nutritional experts for their favourite smoothie recipes for giving tastebuds and waistlines a post gym buzz that lasts long after the workout’s over.
A great way to give skin, energy levels and mindsets a much-needed boost, not only do they keep hunger at bay, but they also act as a fantastic ally for keeping the temptation to reach for a congratulatory treat to a minimum too (we’ve all been there).
The perfect partners to your exercise regime of choice, here’s how to give your healthy eating plans a helping hand when it comes to staying on the right track and seeing your fitness goals through to fruition.
Bodyism’s Super Skinny Smoothie
Serves 1
Ingredients:
2 Brazil nuts
1 tsp chia seeds
1 tsp coconut oil
Pinch of cinnamon
10 blueberries or raspberries or a combination of both
1 scoop Body Brilliance
1 scoop Clean & Lean Ultimate Clean Fibre
150ml filtered water, rice milk or almond milk or equal parts water and milk
Method:
Place all the ingredients in a blender and whizz until smooth. Pour into a tall glass and drink immediately.
Nutritional therapist Eve Kalinik’s Clean Green Smoothie (raw and vegan)
Serves 2
Ingredients:
1⁄4 avocado
1 pear
1⁄4 cucumber
1 handful spinach
Juice 1 lime
2 tablespoons shelled hemp seeds
1 tablespoon coconut oil
2 cups water
1 scoop Sunwarrior protein powder natural or vanilla flavour
Method:
Place all ingredients into a high speed blender and power until you have a creamy texture.
Bodyism’s Wide Awakening Morning Boost Smoothie
Serves 1
Ingredients:
1 green tea bag
3 tbsps hot water
200ml water or almond milk or rice milk
1 scoop Body Brilliance
3 Brazil nuts
Handful of sunflower seeds
Handful of pumpkin seeds
Method:
1. Brew the green tea bag in the hot water for 3 minutes, then remove the tea bag and stir the honey into your water.
2. Add the tea-infused water to a blender with the other ingredients and whizz until smooth. Serve immediately.
