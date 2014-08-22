5:2 diet recipe: Poached salmon fillet in white tea broth

A tasty take on the classic broth, this poached salmon recipe from expert nutritionist Vicki Edgson is bursting with ingredients and flavours for a dish that packs a real punch. The tea adds a bitter hint which balances out the spicy element, and the resulting sauce pours perfectly over the delicate, flaky fish leaving it juicy and succulent.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1 large salmon fillet

200 ml water

1 white tea bag (eg Clipper)

1 stick of lemongrass, bashed with wooden spoon to release oils and flavours

1 tsp mixed Thai spices (dry)

1 small pack purple sprouting broccoli , woody stems removed

Cooking instructions:

1. Boil the kettle and add the hot water to the tea bag. Leave it to infuse for 5 minutes then remove the bag to prevent the broth becoming too bitter.

2. Simmer the broth over heat with the lemon grass stick and Thai Spices for 10 minutes.

3. Add the purple sprouting broccoli and salmon and poach for a further 5 minutes.

4. Take it off the heat and allow to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Do not throw the broth away or serve dry as this is where all the goodness is.