5 nutrition-packed toppings to upgrade your rice cakes

Toppings - they’re most commonly put to use during a Domino’s order or on a lunchtime bagel. They’re not just reserved to meals though. Pop one on a rice cake and it can make a snack not only more filling, but more nutrient-dense and a lot more interesting too. We’re not talking pepperoni or a dollop of cream cheese here, more creative combinations of healthy fats, protein, fruits and greens that’ll give your base extra flavour, vitamins, minerals, texture and crunch. To provide some recipe inspiration, we asked registered nutritionist Sophie Thurner , for her top topping picks. Whether you’ve got two or 20 minutes, have a sweet or savoury tooth or are vegan or gluten-free, we're sure they'll hit the spot. Coeliac or gluten-free: Smoked salmon, quark and cucumber

Serves: 2 Time taken: 2 minutes Ingredients: - 50g smoked salmon (typically two slices) - 2 tsp quark - Half a cucumber - Fresh dill - Kallo Fairtrade Organic Unsalted Rice Cakes Method: 1. Spread a teaspoon of quark onto each rice cake. 2. Divide the smoked salmon into two portions and fold onto the rice cake. Optional: drizzle with a little fresh lemon. 3. Chop the cucumber into thin discs and place on the rice cake in a neat layer. 4. Top with fresh dill. Calories per serving: 78kcal Vegan: Banana and cashew nut butter

Serves: 3 Time taken: 2 minutes Ingredients: - 1 medium banana - 30g cashew butter (or nut butter of your choice) - Sprinkle of cacao nibs or pumpkin seeds (3g) - Kallo Lightly Salted Low-Fat Corn Cakes Method: 1. Spread a heaped tsp (10g) of cashew butter on the corn cake. 2. Slice up the banana into around 4mm thick disks and layer on the cake. 3. Top with a sprinkle of cacao nibs (or pumpkin seeds) for extra crunch. Calories per serving: 109kcal Coeliac or gluten-free: Smashed avocado and egg

Serves: 2 Time taken: 20 minutes Ingredients: - 1 medium egg - ½ small avocado - Salt and pepper to taste - Kallo Protein Packed Lentil Cakes Method: 1. Boil the egg for around 7 minutes. This should have the white nice and firm and the yolk not runny but still slightly gooey. Leave to cool for 10 minutes. 2. Once the egg has cooled down, smash the avocado with a fork. Add salt and pepper to taste. Optional: add a dash of lime. 3. Spread half the avocado mash on each rice cake. 4. Slice the boiled egg into discs and layer half on top of the avocado. Calories per serving: 100kcal Vegetarian: Feta, sun-dried tomatoes and basil

Serves: 4 Time taken: 5 minutes Ingredients: - 100g feta - 8 sun-dried tomato halves - Fresh basil leaves - Pepper to taste - Kallo Sea Salt and Balsamic Vinegar Rice Cakes Method: 1. Divide the feta into 4 portions and spread each portion on a rice cake. 2. Slice each piece of sun-dried tomato into four quarters and layer on top of the feta. 3. Sprinkle with freshly ground pepper. 4. Top with a couple of large basil leaves for each rice cake (if preferred, tear into smaller pieces beforehand). Calories per serving: 124kcal Low-fat: Chickpea chocolate spread and strawberries