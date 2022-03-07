5 nutrition-packed toppings to upgrade your rice cakes

Toppings - they’re most commonly put to use during a Domino’s order or on a lunchtime bagel. They’re not just reserved to meals though. Pop one on a rice cake and it can make a snack not only more filling, but more nutrient-dense and a lot more interesting too.
We’re not talking pepperoni or a dollop of cream cheese here, more creative combinations of healthy fats, protein, fruits and greens that’ll give your base extra flavour, vitamins, minerals, texture and crunch. To provide some recipe inspiration, we asked registered nutritionist Sophie Thurner , for her top topping picks. Whether you’ve got two or 20 minutes, have a sweet or savoury tooth or are vegan or gluten-free, we're sure they'll hit the spot.
Coeliac or gluten-free: Smoked salmon, quark and cucumber
Serves: 2
Time taken: 2 minutes
Ingredients:
- 50g smoked salmon (typically two slices)
- 2 tsp quark
- Half a cucumber
- Fresh dill
- Kallo Fairtrade Organic Unsalted Rice Cakes
Method:
1. Spread a teaspoon of quark onto each rice cake.
2. Divide the smoked salmon into two portions and fold onto the rice cake. Optional: drizzle with a little fresh lemon.
3. Chop the cucumber into thin discs and place on the rice cake in a neat layer.
4. Top with fresh dill.
Calories per serving: 78kcal
Vegan: Banana and cashew nut butter
Serves: 3
Time taken: 2 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 medium banana
- 30g cashew butter (or nut butter of your choice)
- Sprinkle of cacao nibs or pumpkin seeds (3g)
- Kallo Lightly Salted Low-Fat Corn Cakes
Method:
1. Spread a heaped tsp (10g) of cashew butter on the corn cake.
2. Slice up the banana into around 4mm thick disks and layer on the cake.
3. Top with a sprinkle of cacao nibs (or pumpkin seeds) for extra crunch.
Calories per serving: 109kcal
Coeliac or gluten-free: Smashed avocado and egg
Serves: 2
Time taken: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 medium egg
- ½ small avocado
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Kallo Protein Packed Lentil Cakes
Method:
1. Boil the egg for around 7 minutes. This should have the white nice and firm and the yolk not runny but still slightly gooey. Leave to cool for 10 minutes.
2. Once the egg has cooled down, smash the avocado with a fork. Add salt and pepper to taste. Optional: add a dash of lime.
3. Spread half the avocado mash on each rice cake.
4. Slice the boiled egg into discs and layer half on top of the avocado.
Calories per serving: 100kcal
Vegetarian: Feta, sun-dried tomatoes and basil
Serves: 4
Time taken: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
- 100g feta
- 8 sun-dried tomato halves
- Fresh basil leaves
- Pepper to taste
- Kallo Sea Salt and Balsamic Vinegar Rice Cakes
Method:
1. Divide the feta into 4 portions and spread each portion on a rice cake.
2. Slice each piece of sun-dried tomato into four quarters and layer on top of the feta.
3. Sprinkle with freshly ground pepper.
4. Top with a couple of large basil leaves for each rice cake (if preferred, tear into smaller pieces beforehand).
Calories per serving: 124kcal
Low-fat: Chickpea chocolate spread and strawberries
Serves: 10
Time taken: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
- 120g chickpeas
- 30g cacao powder
- 2 tbsp honey or agave syrup
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- Fresh strawberries
- Kallo Blueberry and Vanilla Wholegrain Rice and Corn Cakes
Method:
1. Blend the chickpeas together with 4 tablespoons of fresh water in a food processor.
2. Add the cacao powder, honey, vanilla extract and coconut oil and continue blending until smooth.
3. Add a little more water or coconut oil if you prefer a creamier texture.
4. If you prefer it sweeter, add a little more honey / agave syrup.
5. Spread a heaped tbsp of the mixture on a blueberry and vanilla rice cake and top with freshly chopped strawberries.
6. Store the rest of the mixture in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.
Calories per serving: 97kcal
