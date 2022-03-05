6 delicious ways to pimp your chia pudding

Rich in omega 3, protein, fibre and antioxidants, the humble chia seed has a lot to offer in the health stakes.

As good as they are for us though, what can we actually do with them to make them more appetising? For some creative culinary inspiration, we asked nutrition expert Clarissa Lenherr, founder of Newtriciously You for her 6 favourite chia seed pudding recipes guaranteed to change the way you see chia seeds forever. With both sweet and savoury options on the menu, they’ll soon become the cupboard staple you’ll wonder what you did without.

Recipe 1: Punchy matcha green tea chia pudding

"This chia seed pudding will give you that added zing you need for your morning (particularly Mondays!)."

Health benefits: "Matcha green tea powder is packed full of goodies: it boosts your metabolism and burns fat, is rich in fibre, chlorophyll and Vitamin C and has 137 times more antioxidants than regularly brewed green tea.

"Green tea has its own unique antioxidant group known as Catechins which cannot be found in foods. Its star antioxidant is named EGCg which has been shown to provide the body with cancer fighting properties by counteracting free radicals in the body and reducing DNA damage.

"By sprinkling this pudding with some yummy bee pollen, you are increasing the protein level of the pudding even further. Bee pollen is one of the richest sources of animal protein available and has more amino acids than eggs, beef and cheese! It is also a massive immune system booster and is full of vitamin B which will contribute to further energy release from your pudding."

Ingredients – serves 1

3 tbsp of chia seeds

2/3 cup/150 ml of almond milk

2 tsp of honey/agave syrup

½ tsp of matcha powdered green tea

Pinch of Himalayan salt

Cacao nibs/bee pollen sprinkles

Method

1. Mix together the almond milk, honey, matcha powder and salt in a bowl.

2. Pour in the chia seeds and then the matcha almond milk mixture. Stir to coat chia seeds with the liquid. Refrigerate for a minimum of 3 hours, even better overnight. You may want to stir it occasionally to stop clumping.

3. When ready, spoon the mixture into a bowl or Mason jar and sprinkle with a little matcha and cacao nibs/bee pollen to serve.

Recipe 2: Sunrise mango and passion fruit chia pudding

"A beautiful tangerine-coloured pudding, this is the perfect summer breakfast. The teaming of mango, passion fruit and coconut transports your taste buds to a beach far away in the Caribbean. This pudding needs no other sweetener as the natural sugars from the fruits are plenty to satisfy any sweet tooth."

Health benefits: "The mango fruit delivers a wonderful source of minerals including vitamins A and C which are both beneficial for eye and skin health. Passion fruit is high in iron and can provide 20% of your recommended daily allowance along with strong levels of Vitamin C, which is vital for absorption of iron."

Ingredients – serves 1

3 tbsp of chia seeds

2/3 cup/150ml unsweetened coconut milk (for drinking not cooking)

1 tsp of natural vanilla essence

250g chopped fresh mango

2 passion fruit centres scooped out with a spoon

4 tbsp of coconut/soy/dairy yoghurt

Enough for a sprinkle of toasted almond slivers & shredded coconut

Method

1. Mix together the chia seeds, vanilla essence and coconut milk in a bowl and refrigerate overnight. You may need to stir the mix occasionally to stop it from clumping.

2. Remove from the fridge after it has set, and spoon the mixture into a medium-sized jar.

3. Using a blender, blend the mango chunks until smooth. Spoon into the jar, layering it on top of the chia pudding.

4. Spoon your chosen type of yoghurt on top of the mango layer and top with the passion fruit seeds. Sprinkle slivered almonds and shredded coconut and eat straightaway.

Recipe 3: Cacao-cado antioxidant powerhouse

"Cacao has been one of 2015’s superfoods, and for a good reason."

Health benefits: "Super high in anti-inflammatory antioxidants called Flavonoids, cacao has wonderful benefits for those at risk of inflammation or those who are frequently in contact with free radicals and toxins such as cigarette smoke and pollution.

"Cacao can be consumed as a powder, in bars or in nibs. It is best to buy it in its raw, unprocessed form, as it loses some of its nutritional power when it is heated above 46°C. This teaming of avocado with cacao is not only a scrumptious combination, the two foods teamed together are an antioxidant power bomb. Avocados increase the absorption of antioxidants into the body, as well as providing their own host of antioxidants. Any toxin or free radical in the body will have a hard time fighting this mixture."

Ingredients – serves 1

½ cup/110 ml of almond milk

3 tbsp of chia seeds

1 avocado, flesh

2 tbsp of raw cacao powder (substitute for cocoa powder if cannot find cacao)

2/3 tbsp of maple syrup

Sprinkle of cinnamon

Choice of topping - blueberries, granola, coconut, goji berries...

Method

1. Blend all the ingredients together in a food blender/processor until smooth.

2. Place in the fridge for about fifteen minutes to allow the chia to set.

3. Serve cold and with your toppings of choice – blueberries, granola, coconut, goji berries - experiment!

Recipe 4: Savoury beetroot, goat’s cheese & pistachio chia pudding