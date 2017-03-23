Amelia Freer recipe: herby green omelette

This is a super-fast breakfast, filled with fresh herby greens. It will cook in about 3 minutes, so make sure you have all your ingredients chopped and ready before you heat the pan up. Try experimenting with different herbs too: coriander, chives, basil, rocket and even mint can also work well. Just choose whatever you have to hand, growing or is in season.
Ingredients
2 large eggs, preferably free-range or organic
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley and/or dill
1 tablespoon coconut oil or light olive oil
2 spring onions, finely sliced
2 handfuls of spinach, roughly chopped
A handful of peas (if frozen, pour boiling water over them in a small bowl to thaw for 5 minutes, then drain)
Method
In a small bowl, whisk the eggs with a pinch of salt, a grind of fresh black pepper and the chopped fresh herbs, either dill or parsley (or both).
Heat the coconut oil or olive oil in a wide frying pan over a medium heat, making sure the base of the pan is coated so your eggs don’t stick. Add the eggs and swirl again so you have a thin coating – it should bubble just slightly at the edges. Keep tilting the pan to distribute the egg evenly.
Sprinkle with the spring onions, spinach and peas, cook for about 2 minutes, until the egg is almost dry, then fold over just under half of the egg to cover the greens, leaving a smile of green showing. Cook for 1 minute more, then slide the omelette out of the pan and onto your plate.
Nourish & Glow: The 10-day Plan by Amelia Freer published by Michael Joseph, £16.99. Buy online .
Photography credit: Susan Bell, 2017.