Best new health and wellbeing books to shop now and preorder for 2022

If you're planning a life overhaul this year, there's no better companion than a book to guide you along the way. Lucky for us, our experts have been busy writing new health and wellbeing tomes to see us through all of our resolutions, from learning to cook to finally nailing manifesting. These are the new health and wellbeing books we'll be losing ourselves in this month (and in February, March and beyond...) For inclusive nutrition tips: Naked Nutrition: An LGBT Guide to Diet and Lifestyle by Daniel O'Shaughnessy

Release date: 20 January 2022. Pre-order now We always turn to Daniel when we need confirmation on anything nutrition-based and he's poured his extensive knowledge into this book, full of practical, non-judgemental advice tailored to the needs of LGBTQ+ people. The pages are full of simple diet and fitness tips that can be tailored to suit your needs and situations For your Joe Wicks fix: Feel Good Food by Joe Wicks

Release date: 17 March 2022, pre-order now We've loved every Joe Wicks book so far and expect this one to be no different. It has more than 100 healthy family recipes inside, from energy-boosting breakfasts to satisfying dinners. Expect fun tips from Joe dotted about the book too. For breaking the silence around menopause: Menopausing by Davina McCall

Release date: Out now Dr Michael Mosley is the man who put intermittent fasting on the map in 2013. His The Fast Diet book turned the nation onto the principle of 5:2 dieting and helped thousands lose weight and reverse type 2 diabetes. Since then, his 5:2 ethos has morphed into what he calls the Fast 800 an 800-calorie a day way of eating for weight loss. His latest book is all about the ketogenic way of eating, which he believes can help treat obesity and type 2 diabetes, as well as improve brain health, blood pressure and inflammation. Dive into his latest book for everything you need to know about keto eating. For energy-giving recipes: Happier, Healthier, Tastier! By Courtney Black

Release date: 14 April 2022 pre-order now Fitness expert and owner of the most aspirational activewear Courtney Black's cookbook has 100 recipes inside, all designed to give your energy for an active life. Each meal has a nutritional breakdown if that's your thing. For vegan cooking inspiration: Bosh! On a budget

Release date: Out now This is the fifth plant-based cookbook from Bosh chefs Henry Firth and Ian Theasby. It contains over 80 simple vegan recipes, all designed with a small budget in mind. For banishing insecurities: Bigger than Us – The Power of Finding Meaning in a Messy World by Fearne Cotton

Release date: 20 January 2022 pre-order now In her latest book, presenter and author Fearne Cotton aims to help us work out what is holding us back in life, help us overcome our insecurities and find happiness and hope in a world where they're sometimes hard to come by. For an introduction to manifesting: Take It In: Do the inner work. Create Your Best Damn Life by Giselle La Pompe-Moore

Release date: 3 March 2022, pre-order now For anyone interested in getting into manifesting, this is the book for you. Former beauty journalist Giselle is now a spiritual guide and teacher and shares how working on your inner self can make a huge difference to your life. The book comprises advice and exercises to help you see and reach your potential. For immune support: Your Blueprint for Strong Immunity: Personalise your diet and lifestyle for better health by Dr Jenna Macciochi

Release date: 24 February 2022 pre-order now Immune expert and GTG columnist Dr Jenna Macciochi's second book gives us a personalised plan to get on the path to strong immunity, guiding us through our own ‘health MOT’, looking at areas to improve. In part two, Jenna explains what to do when we fall ill, while part three covers immune support for those living with chronic illness. For busting diet myths: The Science of Nutrition: Debunk the Diet Myths and Learn How to Eat Well for Health and Happiness by Rhiannon Lambert

Release date: Out now Written by leading nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert this book gives clear, easy to understand answers to questions about food, including ‘is plant-based always healthier?’, ‘should I cut or reduce carbs?’ and ‘Is it okay if I skip meals?’, with non-judgmental answers. The fitness-boosting recipe book: The World's Fittest Cookbook by Ross Edgley

Release date: Out now If you're looking to boost your performance in the gym, this is the recipe book for you. Written by adventurer Ross Edgley, it is made up of recipes to help you feel fitter and stronger. Ross studied the diets of athletes, fitness experts and the military to work out what fuelled them for their best performance, and thus this book was born. Recipes include grilled chicken, pomegranate and almond salad, Brazilian bean stew and glazed honey and mustard beef short ribs. For recipes, brain training and exercise inspiration: Happy Healthy Strong by Krissy Cela

Release date: Out now Fitness trainer Krissy Cela 's second book is full of upbeat advice on how to build mental resilience, discover the joy of eating well and make a habit of moving your body. As well as tasty recipes and brain training advice, it also includes 45 at-home exercises for you to follow complete with build-your-own workout guides. If you're a fan of Krissy Tone and Sculpt workout out, you'll love this book. For starting your intuitive fitness journey: The Train Happy Journal: 30 days to kick start your intuitive movement journey by Tally Rye

Release date: Out now Personal trainer Tally Rye's first book, Train Happy: An intuitive exercise plan for every body , which came out in 2020, taught us all about intuitive movement and how to listen to our body and exercising in the way you want to, rather than the way you 'should'. Her latest release is designed to keep intuitive movement in mind, inviting us to make notes and reflect on our relationship with fitness, with journal prompts to help us along the way. For skincare advice: Black Skin: The definitive skincare guide by Dija Ayodele, £13.60