Blogger of the week: Sunday Morning Banana Pancakes

Three years ago, Heather Poire created her blog Sunday Morning Banana Pancakes as a way to document her health journey. In 2008, Heather became extremely ill and was prescribed several different medications – none of which seemed to help.

Her condition made a turn for the worse and Heather soon found herself unable to eat, severely dehydrated and malnourished. After years of different doctors, various tests and no answers, Heather finally found out she had upper Crohns and could start treating the real issues.

Today, she’s happy and healthy and has used her blog to reignite her passion for food by showcasing her delicious vegan recipes. We sat down with the vegan food blogger to find out her top cooking tip…