Blogger of the week: Sunday Morning Banana Pancakes

22 October 2014
Sunday Morning Banana Pancakes blogger Heather Poire shared the ingredients she always uses to create delicious vegan meals...

Three years ago, Heather Poire created her blog Sunday Morning Banana Pancakes as a way to document her health journey. In 2008, Heather became extremely ill and was prescribed several different medications – none of which seemed to help.

Her condition made a turn for the worse and Heather soon found herself unable to eat, severely dehydrated and malnourished. After years of different doctors, various tests and no answers, Heather finally found out she had upper Crohns and could start treating the real issues.

Today, she’s happy and healthy and has used her blog to reignite her passion for food by showcasing her delicious vegan recipes. We sat down with the vegan food blogger to find out her top cooking tip…

What do you hope people will take away from your blog?

How amazing and flavorful vegan cooking and baking can be!

Which 5 things would we find in your fridge?

Almond milk, hummus, tofu or tempeh, coconut yogurt and loads of veggies.

What’s your personal food philosophy?

Keep it simple and local.

What’s your top cooking tip?

Cooking with intuition, if it feels right never be afraid to deviate from the recipe to make it your own!

Where do you get your recipe ideas from?

Local seasonal produce is my primary inspiration - most of the produce coming from my backyard garden and local farms!


