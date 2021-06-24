Cool down with Joe Wicks’ black cherry and yoghurt ripple ice cream recipe

Joe Wicks’ latest recipe book Joe’s Family Food is all about helping families eat healthier and feel happier and includes 100 easy-to-make recipes, from broccoli carbonara to baked oats to speedy chickpea burgers .

The recipes, which are designed to be enjoyed as a family, are split into seven categories: speedy suppers, on the hob, big batch, bung it in the oven, meat-free, cooking with kids and celebrations, so you can easily scan the contents and pick one that suits your mood.

This recipe sits in the 'celebrations' section of the book and is sure to be a hit with whoever is lucky enough to eat it.

Ingredients

300ml double cream

180ml maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

500g Greek yoghurt

320g frozen dark cherries

Juice of ½ lemon

Method

1. Put the double cream, 100ml of the maple syrup and the vanilla bean paste in a large mixing bowl and whisk with a handheld electric whisk until the mixture forms soft peaks.

2. Fold in the Greek yoghurt until fully combined and pour into a wide, shallow freezer-safe container.

3. Freeze the mixture for 3–4 hours, or until completely frozen.

4. Place the frozen black cherries in a food processor with the remaining maple syrup and lemon juice and blitz until smooth. Empty into a bowl and clean the bowl of the food processor.

5. Chop the frozen Greek yoghurt into smaller blocks, place in the food processor and process until smooth. Tip the blended Greek yoghurt mixture back into the freezer-safe container.

6. Ripple the frozen cherry mixture through the frozen Greek yoghurt mixture with a spoon and place back in the freezer for 20–30 minutes until frozen enough to scoop.

7. Scoop into cones or bowls to serve.