Deliciously Ella recipe: baked sweet potato with turmeric coconut sauce

Ayesha Muttucumaru 9 September 2016
sweet-potato-recipe

Looking for an easy, tasty and healthy dinner idea? Ella Mills, aka Deliciously Ella, has the answer with her superfood spuds recipe…

These tasty baked sweet potatoes are perfect for a colourful, delicious dinner!

Ingredients (serves 2)

2 sweet potatoes
300g of cherry tomatoes
150g of asparagus, woody ends removed
200g of mushrooms
150g of spinach
10g of coriander, finely chopped
½ teaspoon of chilli flakes
salt and pepper
2 teaspoons of Organic Virgin Coconut Oil*
Drizzle of olive oil
1 avocado
2 spring onions

For the sauce:
15g of fresh turmeric
10g of fresh ginger
1 clove of garlic
1 tablespoon of tamari
1 lime, juiced
50g of cashews
100ml of coconut milk

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C (fan). Rub the sweet potato skins with Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, pierce a few times & bake for 1 hour.

2. After 20 mins, add tomatoes to a tray & cook alongside the sweet potatoes for the remaining 40 mins.

3. Blend the sauce ingredients until smooth.

4. Slice the mushrooms & asparagus. Heat in a pan with a drizzle of olive oil, salt, pepper & a pinch of chilli flakes. Cook for about 3 mins.

5. After 3 mins, add spinach & coriander to the pan & cook for 1 min until the spinach wilts.

6. Mash avocado & finely slice spring onions.

7. When the potatoes are cooked, cut open & stuff with the avocado mash, cooked veg & drizzle over the coconut turmeric sauce. Sprinkle with spring onions and chilli flakes before serving.

*Available in Neal’s Yard Remedies stores and online at  nealsyardremedies.com .


