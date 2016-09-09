Deliciously Ella recipe: baked sweet potato with turmeric coconut sauce

These tasty baked sweet potatoes are perfect for a colourful, delicious dinner!
Ingredients (serves 2)
2 sweet potatoes
300g of cherry tomatoes
150g of asparagus, woody ends removed
200g of mushrooms
150g of spinach
10g of coriander, finely chopped
½ teaspoon of chilli flakes
salt and pepper
2 teaspoons of Organic Virgin Coconut Oil*
Drizzle of olive oil
1 avocado
2 spring onions
For the sauce:
15g of fresh turmeric
10g of fresh ginger
1 clove of garlic
1 tablespoon of tamari
1 lime, juiced
50g of cashews
100ml of coconut milk
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 180°C (fan). Rub the sweet potato skins with Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, pierce a few times & bake for 1 hour.
2. After 20 mins, add tomatoes to a tray & cook alongside the sweet potatoes for the remaining 40 mins.
3. Blend the sauce ingredients until smooth.
4. Slice the mushrooms & asparagus. Heat in a pan with a drizzle of olive oil, salt, pepper & a pinch of chilli flakes. Cook for about 3 mins.
5. After 3 mins, add spinach & coriander to the pan & cook for 1 min until the spinach wilts.
6. Mash avocado & finely slice spring onions.
7. When the potatoes are cooked, cut open & stuff with the avocado mash, cooked veg & drizzle over the coconut turmeric sauce. Sprinkle with spring onions and chilli flakes before serving.
