Deliciously Ella recipe: baked sweet potato with turmeric coconut sauce

These tasty baked sweet potatoes are perfect for a colourful, delicious dinner!

Ingredients (serves 2)

2 sweet potatoes

300g of cherry tomatoes

150g of asparagus, woody ends removed

200g of mushrooms

150g of spinach

10g of coriander, finely chopped

½ teaspoon of chilli flakes

salt and pepper

2 teaspoons of Organic Virgin Coconut Oil*

Drizzle of olive oil

1 avocado

2 spring onions

For the sauce:

15g of fresh turmeric

10g of fresh ginger

1 clove of garlic

1 tablespoon of tamari

1 lime, juiced

50g of cashews

100ml of coconut milk

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C (fan). Rub the sweet potato skins with Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, pierce a few times & bake for 1 hour.

2. After 20 mins, add tomatoes to a tray & cook alongside the sweet potatoes for the remaining 40 mins.

3. Blend the sauce ingredients until smooth.

4. Slice the mushrooms & asparagus. Heat in a pan with a drizzle of olive oil, salt, pepper & a pinch of chilli flakes. Cook for about 3 mins.

5. After 3 mins, add spinach & coriander to the pan & cook for 1 min until the spinach wilts.

6. Mash avocado & finely slice spring onions.

7. When the potatoes are cooked, cut open & stuff with the avocado mash, cooked veg & drizzle over the coconut turmeric sauce. Sprinkle with spring onions and chilli flakes before serving.

*Available in Neal’s Yard Remedies stores and online at nealsyardremedies.com .