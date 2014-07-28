Do it the alkaline way with Dr. Stephan Domenig

28 July 2014
get-the-gloss-the-alkaline-cure-1

The Alkaline Cure is all set to become our body-loving best friend this summer

If you’re desperate to diet the alkaline way but aren’t sure where to start, Dr. Stephan Domenig’s The Alkaline Cure might just be the kick-start you need. Friendly, informative and stuffed full of tasty tips, this is one hot new holiday read that won’t be leaving our side this summer.

For alkaline newbies, the book contains a fourteen-day plan complete with a daily menu and shopping list, as well as tips on exercise, relaxation and wellness to aid you on the path to the optimal pH body-balance. It shows you how to prepare yourself and your shelves for the best possible plan results, and promises to leave you lighter, brighter and with bucketloads more energy in just a matter of days.

As if that wasn’t enough, The Alkaline Cure also offers up some tasty sides such as 10 steps for more mindful eating, how to test your pH levels and, most importantly, a super shedload of information on what the alkaline cure actually is. More than 40 great recipes provide perfect culinary know-how with easy to follow steps, exciting ingredients and mouth watering images, making the diet plan easily accessible for alkaline virgins and experts alike. Add that to the host of celeb fans including the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Victoria Beckham - who last year  tweeted her love  for the healthy eating plan - and you’ll understand why Dr. Domenig’s Alkaline Cure is fast becoming our healthy holiday must-have.

The Alkaline Cure: Lose Weight, Gain Energy and Feel Young by Dr. Stephan Domenig, £10.49, UK version available to  buy online


