Donna Hay recipe: cacao, banana, date and cashew bars

MAKES 12

Ingredients

⅓ cup (35g) raw cacao powder

¾ cup (180g) firmly packed chopped pitted fresh dates (about 10 dates)

¼ cup (60ml) vegetable, nut or coconut oil

1½ cups (240g) cashews

1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

¾ cup (200g) mashed banana (about 3 bananas)

coconut flakes, for sprinkling

Method

Preheat oven to 160°C (320°F). Line a 20cm square cake tin with non-stick baking paper and set aside.

Place the cacao, date, oil, cashews, vanilla and banana in a food processor and process until smooth. Spoon the mixture into the prepared tin, spread evenly and sprinkle with coconut. Bake for 40 minutes or until firm to touch. Allow to cool in the tin before slicing into bars to serve. Store bars in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Recipe extracted from Life in Balance by Donna Hay £18.99. Available to buy online here .

