Easter baking: raw hot cross buns recipe

Ayesha Muttucumaru 10 April 2017
Known for their beautiful raw cakes, desserts and treats, The Hardihood shares how to recreate a classic with this delicious Easter recipe

It’s always fun to recreate the classics without using traditional techniques and these were a real breakthrough. Oozing with exactly the same crunch and flavours as the traditional hot cross bun that you know and love, these nutritionally balanced buns are bunderful.

MAKES 6 BUNS

Ingredients

For the buns

145g (1 cup) almonds
70g (1 cup) gluten-free oats
125g (1 cup) pitted dates, soaked for 5 minutes to soften
½ tsp vanilla powder
½ tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp ground ginger
2 tbsp maca powder
zest of 1 orange
3 generous pinches of Himalayan salt
120g (¾ cup) raisins

For the cashew cream cross

195g (1½ cups) cashews, soaked for 1–2 hours and drained
juice of 1 lemon
½ tsp vanilla powder
3 tbsp rice malt syrup or alternative natural liquid sweetener

Method

Preheat the oven to no higher than 42°C or to its lowest temperature.

First make the cashew cream. Blend all the ingredients in a high-powered blender – we used a Vitamix to get this ultra-smooth. Transfer the cream to a piping bag and put in the fridge to set for 2-3 hours.

Meanwhile, make the buns. Blend all the ingredients, except the raisins, with 3 tablespoons of water in a high-powered food processor for 2–3 minutes until it becomes a dough-like consistency, then remove the dough from the bowl of the processor and knead in the raisins. Shape the dough into six balls and place on a baking sheet, spaced slightly apart, squashing them down slightly. Cut a cross shape into the top of each bun.

Put the buns in the oven for 1½ -2 hours to dehydrate. Remove from the oven and leave to cool.

Once cool, pipe the cashew cream into the cross indentations on top of the buns and eat!

Raw Cake by The Hardihood is out now, published by Bluebird (£16.99).  Buy online .

Photo credits: Lizzie Mayson.


