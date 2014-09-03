Go gluten-free with the Grain Brain Cookbook

Dr David Perlmutter’s new cookbook looks after your body and your brain health
After exposing the detrimental effects wheat, sugar and carbs can have on the brain in his bestselling Grain Brain, Dr David Perlmutter is back with a gluten-focused vengeance to help us cut carbs and sugar cravings for a healthier eating experience all round with The Grain Brain Cookbook.
Funny and friendly, he opens with a heart-warming introduction about the origins of the Grain Brain Diet, why bad diet has such a negative impact on brain health and how to cope when the inevitable wheat craving rears its ugly head. The cookbook also contains a handy ‘Grain Brain pantry’ with advice on which foods are best for your brain, and which just belong in the bin.
With a great section on how to cook the basics - stock, vinaigrette and tomato sauce - there’s no excuse for skimping on any area of the Grain Brain Diet, and even gluten-free virgins will find David Perlmutter’s delicious dishes super simple to whip up. From tasty breakfasts and mains to mouth-watering desserts and snacks, The Grain Brain Cookbook provides a healthy eating overhaul for anybody looking to improve their body, mood and mind power.
The Grain Brain Cookbook by David Perlmutter (Yellow Kite), £13.99, available to buy from 11th September