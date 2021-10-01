Gluten-free Halloween recipe: stuffed pumpkin

Elizabeth Bennett1 October 2021
stuffed-pumkin
Green Kitchen Travels

Pumpkins aren't just for carving this Halloween, why not stuff them instead with this tasty vegetarian and gluten free recipe

Taken from  Green Kitchen Travels , a vegetarian cookbook from the blogging power couple of the same name, this recipe was created after a Thanksgiving spent in the USA. The lack of a vegetarian centrepiece at a Thanksgiving dinner inspired David and Luise to create a delicious alternative of their own. Not just for Thanksgiving, this recipe works just as perfectly for an autumn dinner party or Halloween event.

Ingredients

400 g whole grain rice (any colour will work)

1.2 litres water

2 Hokkaido pumpkins (Muscat pumpkin also works well – they just need a longer cooking time)

2 tbsp cold-pressed coconut or olive oil (save 1 tbsp for rubbing the pumpkins)

2 large onions, finely chopped

2 handful mushrooms of choice, coarsely chopped

6 kale leaves (any type will work), thick stalks removed, coarsely chopped

100 g (3 ½  oz cup) shelled pistachio nuts, coarsely chopped

5 sprigs of mint, leaves picked and chopped

3 tbsp raisins

½  tsp ground cinnamon

150 g (5 oz) feta cheese, crumbled

Method

1) Rinse and drain the rice. Place in a saucepan together with the water and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and cover with a lid. Simmer gently for about 40 minutes until tender.

2) Meanwhile, prepare the pumpkins. Cut a lid out of the top of each one, then scoop out the seeds and discard. Rub the insides with oil and set aside.

3) Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F/Gas 6). Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large frying pan and fry the onions, mushrooms and kale over a medium-low heat until soft and cooked, but not brown.

4) Remove from the heat, add the pistachios, mint, raisins and cinnamon and stir well. Add the cooked rice and crumbled feta cheese and toss to combine.

5) Spoon the stuffing into the greased pumpkins, put the ‘lids’ back on and bake in the oven for 20–30 minutes or until the skin is browned and bubbly. Check with a knife to see if the pumpkin flesh is soft. Serve hot. Leftovers can be stored in the fridge for 3–5 days.

Buy  Green Kitchen Travels


You may also like

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?

These vegan banana bread muffins are our new favourite breakfast


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Cos linen shorts, £45

More Gloss

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More