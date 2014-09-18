Honestly Healthy launch first Alkaline Lifestyle App

They are the alkaline lifestyle specialist behind one of our favourite healthy websites and a pair of chart topping books, and it looks like success is set to continue for Honestly Healthy as the team have just launched their new interactive lifestyle app.

The Honestly Healthy App is designed to provide inspiration, information and bucketloads of culinary know-how, making cooking and living the alkaline way easier and more hassle-free than ever before. Packed with features, the app offers more than 40 mouth-watering meals, desserts and snacks, as well as tasty recipe bundles available fresh from the experts every season for just 99p.

Users can search by meal or cleanse dishes, and an option to ‘favourite’ recipes means you can even build your own personalised shorlist over time. As author and Honestly Healthy founder Natasha Corrett explains: “Our growing community of users have embraced an alkaline lifestyle through Honestly Healthy’s first two books, fridge fills and the news, tips, recipes and lifestyle content we provide daily on our website - an App is the next step in providing meal support and inspiration at home or on-the-go.”

“We want to make it easier for people to bring tasty and nutritious alkaline meal plans into their own kitchens and this quick and simple App helps to do that.”

With tasty recipes like Raw Nutella Chocolate Brownies and a Creamy Broad Bean Salad on the menu, this new app makes the alkaline lifestyle seem more tempting than ever. To get yourself a slice of the action, head over to the iTunes store from the 26th September and download The Honestly Healthy App, £2.99.