Honestly Healthy recipe: deliciously dairy-free avocado ice cream

I used to love those Mini Milk ice lollies when I was younger and thought it would be fun to create a healthier, dairy-free option that the kids are going to love. This is probably one of the quickest ice creams you can make – it’s just a case of blend and freeze. I love that we can sneak some nutritious avocado in there too. If you don’t have ice lolly moulds, just freeze the mixture in a lidded plastic container and serve as ice cream.

Makes 4 pops

Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados, peeled and stones removed

Juice of ½ lemon

60ml agave syrup

60g coconut oil, melted

¼ tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp cashew butter or other nut butter

125ml almond milk

Chopped pistachios, for dipping

For the white chocolate topping (optional):

60g raw cacao butter

90g coconut cream (or the creamy top of a tin of coconut milk)

30g agave syrup

Put all of the ingredients (apart from the nuts) for the Avocado Pops into a high-speed blender and blitz until velvety smooth. Transfer to ice lolly moulds and freeze for 2 - 3 hours until set.

If you want to add the white chocolate topping to the ice pops, blitz all the ingredients for it in your blender. Spoon over the lollies and dip them into the chopped nuts. Eat right away, or return to the freezer to eat later.

© Natasha Corrett. Recipe taken from HONESTLY HEALTHY IN A HURRY published by Hodder & Stoughton, £25. Buy online here . Photography © Lisa Linder.

