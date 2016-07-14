Honestly Healthy recipe: deliciously dairy-free avocado ice cream

Ayesha Muttucumaru 14 July 2016
acp-mainimg

Looking for the perfect summer’s day treat? These easy-to-make Avocado Pops from Honestly Healthy are guaranteed to hit the spot

I used to love those Mini Milk ice lollies when I was younger and thought it would be fun to create a healthier, dairy-free option that the kids are going to love. This is probably one of the quickest ice creams you can make – it’s just a case of blend and freeze. I love that we can sneak some nutritious avocado in there too. If you don’t have ice lolly moulds, just freeze the mixture in a lidded plastic container and serve as ice cream.

Makes 4 pops

Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados, peeled and stones removed
Juice of ½ lemon
60ml agave syrup
60g coconut oil, melted
¼ tsp vanilla extract
1 tbsp cashew butter or other nut butter
125ml almond milk
Chopped pistachios, for dipping

For the white chocolate topping (optional):
60g raw cacao butter
90g coconut cream (or the creamy top of a tin of coconut milk)
30g agave syrup

Put all of the ingredients (apart from the nuts) for the Avocado Pops into a high-speed blender and blitz until velvety smooth. Transfer to ice lolly moulds and freeze for 2 - 3 hours until set.

If you want to add the white chocolate topping to the ice pops, blitz all the ingredients for it in your blender. Spoon over the lollies and dip them into the chopped nuts. Eat right away, or return to the freezer to eat later.

© Natasha Corrett. Recipe taken from HONESTLY HEALTHY IN A HURRY published by Hodder & Stoughton, £25.  Buy online here . Photography © Lisa Linder.

