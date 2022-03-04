Joe Wicks' chocolate and pear baked oats make for the tastiest breakfast

19 June 2021
Image: Andrew Burton

Taken from his new book, Joe’s Family Food, everyone's favourite PE teacher creates his own take on that viral TikTok recipe

Joe Wicks’ latest recipe book Joe’s Family Food  is all about helping families eat healthier and feel happier and includes 100 easy-to-make recipes, from broccoli carbonara to blackberry ice cream to speedy chickpea burgers .

The recipes, which are designed to be enjoyed as a family, are split into seven categories: speedy suppers, on the hob, big batch, bung it in the oven, meat-free, cooking with kids and celebrations, so you can easily scan the contents and pick one that suits your mood.

This recipe sits in the 'bung it in the oven' section of the book and is Joe's take on the viral trend for baked oats  that took TikTok by storm earlier this year.

Chocolate, pear and oat traybake

Serves: 3
Prep: 5 minutes
Bake: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 x 410g tins of pear halves (in natural juice), drained
2 small eggs
½ tsp ground cinnamon
1 tbsp cocoa powder
150g Greek or natural yoghurt, plus extra to serve
2 tbsp maple syrup
130g porridge oats
4 tsp sugar-free hazelnut and chocolate spread
handful of chopped, toasted hazelnuts, to serve

1. Preheat the oven to 220°C (200°C fan/gas mark 7).

2. Put half the tinned pear halves in a blender along with the eggs, cinnamon, cocoa powder, yoghurt and maple syrup and blend until smooth and combined.

3. Mix the blended pear mixture with the oats and pour into a small baking dish roughly 23 x 17cm (9 x 6½in). Arrange the remaining pear halves in the dish, pushing them down into the mixture. Dot with the chocolate and hazelnut spread and bake in the oven for 20 minutes, or until set.

4. Remove from the oven, sprinkle with the chopped hazelnuts and serve with a dollop of extra yoghurt on the side.

Recipe taken from Joe's Family Food, available to buy now (Bluebird, £20)


