Recipe: Joe Wicks' banana pancake recipe is so good you'll want to make it every weekend

Joe Wicks was a busy boy last year (and this year, to be fair). As well as keeping the nation moving with daily PE with Joe sessions on YouTube and launching The Body Coach Fitness App, he also penned a new book, which came out at the tail end of 2020. The 30 Day Kickstart Plan aims to help us build healthy habits and daily routines centred around how exercising regularly and eating well makes us feel, rather than how it makes us look.

Alongside exercise motivation and sleep advice, the book is crammed with 100 tasty, easy to follow recipes. The recipes are broken down into reduced-carb meals, post-workout meals and snacks. This delicious pancake recipe sits in the reduced-carb meal section of the book and we just know it's going to become a breakfast staple.

Joe Wicks' Elvis Pancakes Recipe

Ingredients, serves one

- Four rashers of streaky bacon (120g)

- Two small ripes bananas

- Two eggs

- Two heaped tbsp of peanut butter

- Half a teaspoon of ground cinnamon

- Big pinch of baking powder

-Salt

- 10g butter

- Optional drizzle of maple syrup

1. Preheat your grill to maximum

2. Lay the rashers of bacon on a baking tray lined with baking parchement. Slide under the hot grill and cook for about four minutes on each side, or until done to your liking. I like my bacon crispy on the outside but still a little soft.

3. Meanwhile, using a fork, mask the bananas in a bowl into a rough puree. Crack in the eggs, spoon in one tablespoon of peanut butter sprinkle in the cinnamon, baking powder and pinch of salt. Give everything a good stir. Pancake batter sorted.

4. Melt the butter in a large non-stick frying pan over a low to medium heat. Once bubbling, spoon the batter into the pan to make four to six pancakes. Fry the pancakes without moving them for three minutes on the first side, or until the batter has set, then flip and fry the panckaes for a further minute on the second side.

5. While the pancakes are gently frying, mix the remaining peanut butter with half a tablespoon of water in a small bowl. This will loosed it, making it easier to drizzle on the pancakes.

6. Pile the banana pancakes onto a plate. Top with bacon, drizzle over the peanut butter along with a little maple syrup if you like. Gobble down, Elvis-style.