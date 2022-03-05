Joe Wicks’ speedy chickpea burger recipe is our new Friday night go-to

18 June 2021
joe-wicks-chickpea-burgers-califlower-raita-tif-
Image: Andrew Burton

Who needs a takeaway with this on the menu?

Joe Wicks’ latest recipe book Joe’s Family Food  is all about helping families eat healthier and feel happier and includes 100 easy-to-make recipes, from broccoli carbonara to blackberry ice cream to lemon and courgette pastry tart.

The recipes, which are designed to be enjoyed as a family, are split into seven categories: speedy suppers, on the hob, big batch, bung it in the oven, meat-free, cooking with kids and celebrations, so you can easily scan the contents and pick one that suits your mood.

This recipe for Indian-spiced chickpea burgers with cauliflower raita sits in the meat-free section of the book and makes for the perfect Friday night fake-away

Serves: 4
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 x 400g tin of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
3 tsp shop-bought curry paste (korma works well)
Grated zest of 1 lemon
10g coriander, stems finely chopped and leaves roughly chopped
½ red onion, finely chopped
80g breadcrumbs
1 tbsp coconut oil

For the cauliflower raita

300g cauliflower
150g natural yoghurt
Juice of ½ lemon
10g mint leaves, finely chopped
Salt and pepper

To serve

4 burger buns, toasted
4 tbsp mango chutney
4 lettuce leaves
4 tbsp shop-bought crispy fried onions

Method

1. To make the burger mixture, place the chickpeas, curry paste, lemon zest and fresh coriander in a food processor and blitz until the mixture comes together. If you don’t have a food processor you can mash the mixture with a fork instead.

2. Mix the red onion and breadcrumbs into the chickpeas and shape into 4 patties.

3. To make the raita, shave the raw cauliflower with a mandoline or sharp knife into thin slices and place in a bowl. Mix together the yoghurt in a bowl with the lemon juice and mint, season to taste with salt and pepper and fold into the cauliflower.

4. Heat the coconut oil in a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat, add the burgers and cook for 3–4 minutes on each side, or until golden brown on both sides.

5. Assemble the burgers by spreading the base of the toasted buns with mango chutney, then topping with the lettuce followed by the chickpea patties. Pile the cauliflower raita on top of each burger and sprinkle with the crispy fried onions. Place the bun lids on top and squash down a little with the palm of your hand to serve.

Recipe taken from Joe's Family Food, available to buy now (Bluebird, £20)


