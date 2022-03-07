Liz Earle's beauty boost truffles

If your mum is more 'freshly squeezed juice and a bowl of granola' than 'pot of tea and a slice of chocolate cake', you might find yourself struggling when it comes to spoiling her this Mother's Day. If you're avoiding the cliches of boxes of chocolates and endless pink flowery treats, Liz Earle might have just the thing to keep her sweet on the special day.



One of our all time skincare heroes and co-founder of the Liz Earle Beauty Company, Liz has come up with a tasty homemade recipe that will make a thoughtful, thrifty and thoroughly healthy gift this Mother's Day. Serve up these delicious guilt-free truffles and you'll be giving her skin a boost too, thanks to the omega-filled nuts and seeds and healthy oils. What's not to love?

Beauty Boost Truffles

You will need:

50g each of dates, dried apricots and sunflower seeds

100g raisins

100g porridge oats

50g wheatgerm or oatmeal

20g linseeds

Juice and grated zest of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons cold-pressed rapeseed or sunflower oil



Simply whizz all of the ingredients in a food processor until they form a firm dough ball. Roll into individual truffle-sized balls and put into the fridge to ‘set’. Place in cellophane bags tied with ribbon or pretty tissue-lined boxes for the perfect Mother’s Day treat. Keep cool and they’ll stay fresh for several weeks.



