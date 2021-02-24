Make Anna Jones' easy smoked paprika pasta bake for dinner tonight

Hardly a week goes by when we don't make chef Anna Jones' popcorn tacos from her recipe book A Modern Way To Eat, so we were thrilled to learn she has a new book, One Pot, Pan, Planet , on the horizon, launching on March 4 2021.

Anna Jones, 41, lives in London and is a cook and writer who champions vegetarian cooking in her books A Modern Way to Eat and The Modern Cook's Year . Her third book, One Pot, Pan, Planet comprises 200 recipes all made using just one pot, pan or tray for varied, easy to make weekday meals. The planet part of the title refers to Anna's advice to help us use the foods that most often end up being thrown away, thus being less wasteful.

Here Anna shares her tasty piquant smoked paprika pasta bake recipe. "I can’t get enough of baked pasta," she says. "There are far grander things to eat for dinner but almost nothing that is more comforting. Sauce bubbling at the edges, a crisp golden top. This pasta bake has its heart in Italy but has borrowed a few Spanish flavours too. It is made often. Unusually, the pasta goes into the bake uncooked here, saving a little time."

Serves six to eight people

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for greasing

1 large white onion, peeled and finely chopped

1 bulb of fennel, finely chopped 3 cloves of garlic, finely chopped 1 teaspoon fennel seeds

a small bunch of parsley,

roughly chopped

3 red peppers from the jar,

sliced and chopped

40g green olives, pitted and

roughly chopped

1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes 11⁄2 tablespoons sherry vinegar 2 teaspoons smoked paprika 400g pasta (penne, fusilli, conchiglie, casarecce)

1 teaspoon vegetable stock powder or 400ml hot veg stock

For the topping

40g breadcrumbs

30g Manchego or vegan cheese, finely grated

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan.

2. Grease a 20cm x 30cm deep baking dish with olive oil. Toss the onion, fennel, garlic and fennel seeds in the baking dish with the remaining olive oil and 1⁄2 teaspoon of flaky sea salt and place in the hot oven for 15 minutes until starting to soften but not yet colouring.

3. While the onions and fennel are cooking in the oven, get your other ingredients together and boil the kettle.

4. Keep a handful of parsley back for the breadcrumb topping and add the remaining ingredients, except the vegetable stock powder, to the baking dish with the onions and fennel. Season well with salt and pepper and stir to combine. Put the stock powder into a measuring jug and top with 400ml hot water from the kettle. Pour over the filled baking tray, so the liquid comes to just below the level of the pasta. Cover the tray tightly with foil and return to the oven for 45 minutes.

5. Mix the breadcrumbs and manchego together with the reserved parsley.

6. After the pasta has had its time in the oven, lift it out, remove the foil and scatter the breadcrumb mix over the top. Return to the oven for 10–12 minutes until golden and crisp on top. Allow the pasta bake to rest out of the oven for at least 10 minutes before serving. This will help the sauce to thicken (and the pasta won’t burn your mouth as you eat it!).