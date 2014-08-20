Meet The Cookery Book that’s Exactly as Nature Intended

20 August 2014
supernaturaleveryday-main

Heidi Swanson's Super Natural Every Day showcases the beautiful simplicity behind good food

Whether you’re a first time novice or a culinary genius, your cookbook can often be your foodie best friend. Even better than great recipies and easy to follow instructions however, is a cookbook that not only informs but inspires you to create an environment around food which is warm, welcoming and far more than just a chunk of stuffed chicken on a plate. Enter the family friendly cookery book from Heidi Swanson, Super Natural Every Day.

Heidi’s book is a mouth-watering mix of information and inspiration, delicious go-to recipes and great culinary advice, perfect for family time and stylish dinner parties alike. As well as sections on what’s in her pantry, where she shops and the joys of eating au natural, Heidi also includes her tips for success, from swapping berries to match the seasons to buying a freestanding thermometer to test the temperature of your oven.

The understated dishes reveal the beautiful simplicity of good food prepared well, and simple, easy to follow recipes ensure success for all levels of ability. Along with breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks suggestions, Super Natural Every Day also includes recipes on the basics so that no matter where you start, whether it be with homemade butter or oven-roasted cherry tomatoes, you can be sure you’re eating fresh, tasty and super natural every single day.

Super Natural Every Day by Heidi Swanson, £10.49, available to  buy online


Explore More