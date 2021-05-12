Melissa Hemsley's tasty stuffed mushroom brunch recipe is perfect for lazy mornings

Author of best-selling cookbook Eat Happy and sustainability champion Melissa Hemsley has whipped up a hearty breakfast recipe, sure to impress any overnight guests visiting once restrictions have lifted.

Here she shares how to make this healthy breakfast traybake, combining portobello mushrooms baked with a fried egg inside, on a tray with roasted sweet cherry tomatoes on the vine and asparagus.

Feeds two in 30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 large M&S Select Farms British Portobello Mushrooms

2 small eggs

14 cherry tomatoes on the vine, split in half

8 asparagus spears, ends snapped off - save ends to make soup or stock

2 tbsp olive oil or ghee or butter

2 handfuls baby spinach or baby spinach and wild garlic

1 tbsp chives, to finish

Optional 1 tsp harissa paste into the base of the mushrooms

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 220C.

2. Gently pull the mushroom stalks off the portobello mushrooms (keep them) and rub some olive oil and salt and pepper on the inside and outside of the mushrooms and their stalks as well as the cherry tomatoes. Place everything in a medium baking tray with mushrooms open side up and roast for 18 minutes.

3. Remove the tray from the oven and slice the asparagus lengthways so you end up with 16 spears and place in any gaps along with the spinach in any spare spaces in the tray, season with a little salt and pepper and tiny drizzle of oil.

4. Finally with a little bowl nearby, crack one of your eggs and then gently tip the yolk into one of the mushrooms and gently drip in as much egg white as you can without overflowing the mushroom and any extra egg white, drop in the bowl, repeat with the other egg. Save any leftover egg whites for another recipe.

5. Then carefully place the tray back in the oven (so you don’t tip any egg out the mushroom or break the yolk!) and bake for about three to four minutes, keep an eye on it after 2 minutes, or so until the whites of the eggs have set, the yolks are still a little soft. Scatter over the chives to finish and serve up straight away.

The UK and Ireland Mushrooms Producers has partnered with Melissa Hemsley to inspire the nation to cook new and flavourful food that highlights the versatility of mushrooms in recipes. For inspiration on how to use tasty mushrooms in an array of meals, head to @madewithmushrooms on Instagram to see the latest creations.