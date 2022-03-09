Nina Parker’s recipe for squash gnocchi

There are lots of different ways you can make gnocchi but I find many recipes a little too heavy and stodgy. Gnocchi should be like little fluffy pillows that are delicate and full of flavour. These would also be amazing with a simple tomato sauce, although I think they speak for themselves.

Serves 2

Ingredients

400g squash or pumpkin, cut into small pieces (this will yield 200–250g when roasted)

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp ground cumin

4 tbsp rice flour, plus extra for dusting

3 tbsp beaten free-range egg (about 1 egg)

2 garlic cloves, diced

2 tbsp sage, leaves torn

zest and juice of ½ unwaxed lemon

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas mark 5, and line a baking tray with baking parchment. Put the pumpkin in the tray and season with salt, pepper and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Bake for about 35 minutes, until golden and soft . Remove from oven and leave to cool completely.

Place the pumpkin in a blender along with the spices, flour, beaten egg and blitz to form a paste.

Using 2 teaspoons, shape the paste into a quenelle, lightly dredge the quenelle with flour, then place it on a plate. Repeat with the remaining mixture. At this point, the gnocchi can be frozen then cooked when needed.

Bring a large pan of salted water to a gentle boil. Cook the gnocchi in batches for 1–2 minutes, or until they float to the surface of the water. Drain.

Place a large frying pan over medium–high heat with the remaining olive oil. Add the garlic and sage, cook for 1 minute, then stir in the gnocchi. Season to taste and add the lemon zest and juice. Divide everything between 2 plates and serve immediately.

Extracted from Nina Capri by Nina Parker, £19.99, buy online .

