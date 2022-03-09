Nina Parker’s recipe for squash gnocchi

Ayesha Muttucumaru 24 June 2016
nina-recipe

Wondering what to have for dinner? Look no further than this sumptous take on an Italian classic cooked up by chef, Nina Parker

There are lots of different ways you can make gnocchi but I find many recipes a little too heavy and stodgy. Gnocchi should be like little fluffy pillows that are delicate and full of flavour. These would also be amazing with a simple tomato sauce, although I think they speak for themselves.

Serves 2

Ingredients

400g squash or pumpkin, cut into small pieces (this will yield 200–250g when roasted)
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
½ tsp turmeric
½ tsp ground cumin
4 tbsp rice flour, plus extra for dusting
3 tbsp beaten free-range egg (about 1 egg)
2 garlic cloves, diced
2 tbsp sage, leaves torn
zest and juice of ½ unwaxed lemon
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas mark 5, and line a baking tray with baking parchment. Put the pumpkin in the tray and season with salt, pepper and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Bake for about 35 minutes, until golden and soft . Remove from oven and leave to cool completely.

Place the pumpkin in a blender along with the spices, flour, beaten egg and blitz to form a paste.

Using 2 teaspoons, shape the paste into a quenelle, lightly dredge the quenelle with flour, then place it on a plate. Repeat with the remaining mixture. At this point, the gnocchi can be frozen then cooked when needed.

Bring a large pan of salted water to a gentle boil. Cook the gnocchi in batches for 1–2 minutes, or until they float to the surface of the water. Drain.

Place a large frying pan over medium–high heat with the remaining olive oil. Add the garlic and sage, cook for 1 minute, then stir in the gnocchi. Season to taste and add the lemon zest and juice. Divide everything between 2 plates and serve immediately.

Extracted from Nina Capri by Nina Parker, £19.99,  buy online .

Follow Nina on Instagram  @antoninaparker .  www.ninafood.com .

