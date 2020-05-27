Recipe: Joe Wicks' fish tacos we can't get enough of

If you thought Joe Wicks' new Wean in 15 recipe book only had meals for babies then think again. The Body Coach's latest book is jam-packed with meals to suit the whole family and this fish taco recipe is one we can see ourselves making again and again.

"The more variety you can offer your baby at a young age, the less likely they are to become fussy eaters," says Joe of this dish which is a hit with both adults and little ones. "This is my lovely, lightly spiced take on a Mexican taco."

Fish tacos with fried tomato salsa

Makes one adult and one child-sized portion

Ingredients:

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground coriander

¼ tsp garlic granules

2 x 120g skinless, boneless

cod fillets

2 tbsp olive oil

12 cherry tomatoes

½ red onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 small avocado, de-stoned juice of½ lime

4 small soft corn or flour tortillas, warmed

1 small baby gem lettuce, shredded

1. Mix together the spices and garlic granules and use to coat the fish.

2. Heat one tablespoon of the oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat and add the fish to the pan. Cook the fish for three-four minutes on each side.

3. Heat the remaining oil in a small saucepan over a moderate heat and throw in the tomatoes. Cook for four minutes or until they begin to burst and start to break down. Stir in the red onion and garlic and cook for two minutes before removing from the heat.

4. Mash the flesh from the avocado with the lime juice. Top the warmed tortillas with the tomato salsa, avocado and shredded lettuce. Flake over the fish and roll up to serve.

Buy Wean in 15, published by Pan Macmillan, £8.49 (RRP £16.99)