Recipe: Joe Wicks' coconut pancakes for a totally tropical breakfast

Joe Wicks' protein pancake recipe has been a staple breakfast for us since last year and The Body Coach's latest book, Wean in 15, has another pancake recipe include that we're very keen to try. Don't be put off that this is a weaning book - the majority of the recipes in the pages are suitable for the whole family not just the littlest member.

"Pancakes are such a quick and easy win in the morning," says Joe. "They are perfect for babies to pull apart and try to feed themselves." These fruit-packed pancakes are suitable from ten to 12 months (and for full-grown adults too).

This recipe makes ten pancakes, about six or seven centimetres in size.

Ingredients

1 banana, peeled and sliced

2 eggs

40g porridge oats

30g desiccated coconut, plus extra to serve if you wish

½ tsp baking powder

½ tbsp coconut oil or butter

40g blueberries, large ones cut into quarters, smaller ones cut into halves

Method

1. Blend together the banana, eggs, oats, desiccated coconut and baking powder until perfectly smooth.

2. Melt the coconut oil or butter in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. To cook the pancakes add tablespoonfuls of the batter to the pan and dot the top of each pancake with a few of the chopped blueberries. Cook for 1-2 minutes before flipping to cook the reverse side. Repeat until all the batter is used.

3. Leave the pancakes to cool a little after cooking to prevent the blueberries from burning your baby's mouth. Sprinkle with desiccated coconut to serve, if you like.

4. The pancakes keep for up to two days covered in the fridge.

Buy Wean in 15, published by Pan Macmillan, £8.49 (RRP £16.99)