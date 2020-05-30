Recipe: Joe Wicks' coconut pancakes for a totally tropical breakfast

30 May 2020
joe-wicks-pancakes

Jazz up your morning with Joe's banana, oat and coconut pancakes that definitely aren't just for babies

Joe Wicks' protein pancake recipe  has been a staple breakfast for us since last year and The Body Coach's latest book, Wean in 15, has another pancake recipe include that we're very keen to try. Don't be put off that this is a weaning book - the majority of the recipes in the pages are suitable for the whole family not just the littlest member.

"Pancakes are such a quick and easy win in the morning," says Joe. "They are perfect for babies to pull apart and try to feed themselves." These fruit-packed pancakes are suitable from ten to 12 months (and for full-grown adults too).

This recipe makes ten pancakes, about six or seven centimetres in size.

Ingredients

1 banana, peeled and sliced

2 eggs

40g porridge oats

30g desiccated coconut, plus extra to serve if you wish

½ tsp baking powder

½ tbsp coconut oil or butter

40g blueberries, large ones cut into quarters, smaller ones cut into halves

Method

1. Blend together the banana, eggs, oats, desiccated coconut and baking powder until perfectly smooth.

2. Melt the coconut oil or butter in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. To cook the pancakes add tablespoonfuls of the batter to the pan and dot the top of each pancake with a few of the chopped blueberries. Cook for 1-2 minutes before flipping to cook the reverse side. Repeat until all the batter is used.

3. Leave the pancakes to cool a little after cooking to prevent the blueberries from burning your baby's mouth. Sprinkle with desiccated coconut to serve, if you like.

4. The pancakes keep for up to two days covered in the fridge.

Buy Wean in 15, published by Pan Macmillan, £8.49 (RRP £16.99)


You may also like

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?

These vegan banana bread muffins are our new favourite breakfast


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Recipe

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Beauty

This £11 M&S sleep bra keeps selling out but do we actually need to wear a bra in bed?

Explore More