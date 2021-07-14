RECIPE: Karen Koramshai's healthy asparagus and green pea risotto

If you're looking for healthy and delicious food inspiration, look no further than cook Karen Koramshai's new website . The model and mum-of-three and recently launched the site, which is a goldmine of nourishing recipes, to help us discover new ways to live tastier, healthier and happier lives.

Not content with serving us the most delicious recipes, such as chocolate and hazelnut granola and roasted cauliflower with creamy cashew dressing, she also shares wellness rituals, beauty secrets and travel tips.

Karen was brought up in Brazil by her Iranian/English father and Scottish mother, so her recipes have a wealth of global influences, making for tasty combinations you'd never think to try.

Here she shares her delicious recipe for healthy asparagus and green pea risotto.

Healthy asparagus and green pea risotto

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

175g risotto rice

1 tbsp olive oil

1 white onion chopped

1-2 garlic gloves

4 cups of vegetable broth (water for the rice)

150g asparagus, chopped

1 cup of green peas (fresh or frozen)

Salt and pepper

Fresh parsley to garnish

Method

1. Snap the woody ends off the asparagus stalks and tip them into a saucepan with boiling water for about a minute.

2. Scoop out with a slotted spoon and set aside. Finely slice the rest of the stalks into rounds.

3. Heat the oil in a heavy, wide pan. Cook the onions gently for five minutes until soft, stirring often.

4. Add the chopped asparagus stalks and cook for two minutes more.

5. Add the rice and continuously stir for a few minutes until it turns semi-transparent and makes a hissing sound. Stir in the vegetable broth, a ladleful at a time, stirring between each addition until it is absorbed, about 15 minutes.

6. Try the rice - it should feel just cooked with a slight bite to it.

7. Stir in the asparagus tips and any last dregs of stock and cook for one or two minutes more. Add the green peas. Stir an extra minute or two mins. Remove from the heat and top with parsley. Season generously, cover and leave for a few minutes to settle.

8. Give the risotto a stir and serve straight away.

Visit Karen's website for more recipe inspiration