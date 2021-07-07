RECIPE: Karen Koramshai's vegan black bean and tofu tacos

If you're looking for healthy and delicious food inspiration, look no further than cook Karen Koramshai's new website . The model and mum-of-three and recently launched the site, which is a goldmine of nourishing recipes, to help us discover new ways to live tastier, healthier and happier lives.

Not content with serving us the most delicious recipes, such as chocolate and hazelnut granola and roasted cauliflower with creamy cashew dressing, she also shares wellness rituals, beauty secrets and travel tips.

Karen was brought up in Brazil by her Iranian/English father and Scottish mother, so her recipes have a wealth of global influences, making for tasty combinations you'd never think to try.

Here she shares her delicious recipe for a please-all lunch

Black Bean and Tofu Tacos

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 x 280 gram extra firm tofu (I used ‘The Tofoo Naked Tofu’ extra firm)

1 x can organic black beans, drained and rinsed

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon chilli powder

1 tablespoon tamari

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 large ripe avocado

1 lime cut into 4 wedges

Small bunch of coriander, roughly chopped

4 corn tortilla taco shells

Method:

1. Combine half the olive oil, tamari and spices in a mixing bowl. Pat the tofu dry and then using your hands, roughly crumble into the bowl and mix well to coat. Allow to marinate for an hour.

2. Preheat the oven to 125°C/ 250°F

3. Warm the taco shells in the oven for 5 minutes.

4. In a large non-stick frying pan heat up the remaining olive oil and then add the tofu.

5. Cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring constantly until the tofu begins to brown and crisp and any moisture has evaporated. Add the black beans and the nutritional yeast and stir well to combine all the flavours.

6. Peel and chop the avocado into small dice. Remove the taco shells from the oven and divide the tofu and black bean mix between them followed by the avocado.

7. Arrange on a serving platter and scatter over the coriander. Serve with the lime wedges alongside.

Visit Karen's website for more recipe inspiration