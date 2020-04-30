The vegan shortbread biscuit recipe you'll want to make again and again

30 April 2020
rox-purcell-shortbread

These easy zesty wheat-free bites made with oats and almond flour are soooo good

If you've been following our baking series and enjoying our  banana bread , banana muffins  and healthy  breakfast bars  it's time to try the easiest shortbread ever – more specifically, vegan shortbread as made by cookery writer Roz Purcell.

"Go forth and make these!" encourages Roz. "They have honestly been the number-one hit among my friends. Plus the fact that they are super-easy to make means you really have no excuse. I just suggest you make a double batch, as they go too fast."

Ingredients

125g porridge oats
60g ground almonds
3 tbsp maple syrup
3 tbsp coconut oil, melted
Pinch of sea salt
8 squares of vegan chocolate (optional)

To serve:

Melted vegan dark chocolate
Orange zest
Lime zest
Cacao nibs
Pinch of flaky sea salt

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a baking tray with non-stick baking paper.

Put the oats in a food processor and blitz into a fine flour. Tip into a bowl and add the ground almonds, maple syrup, melted coconut oil and salt. Mix to combine into a dough.

Divide into eight portions and roll each one into a ball.

Place on the lined tray, then press down into a cookie shape. Press a square of chocolate on top of each one (if using).

Bake in the preheated oven for 17 to 18 minutes, until golden around the edges. Allow to cool on the tray for 10 minutes before carefully lifting them off.

For an extra treat, dip the biscuits in a little pot of melted chocolate, then scatter with orange zest, lime zest, cacao nibs and a pinch of flaky sea salt.

Taken from Roz Purcell's  No Fuss Vegan  If you love theese, try Roz Purcell's  healthy banana muesli muffins 


You may also like

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?

These vegan banana bread muffins are our new favourite breakfast


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Recipe

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Beauty

This £11 M&S sleep bra keeps selling out but do we actually need to wear a bra in bed?

Explore More