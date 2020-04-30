The vegan shortbread biscuit recipe you'll want to make again and again

If you've been following our baking series and enjoying our banana bread , banana muffins and healthy breakfast bars it's time to try the easiest shortbread ever – more specifically, vegan shortbread as made by cookery writer Roz Purcell.

"Go forth and make these!" encourages Roz. "They have honestly been the number-one hit among my friends. Plus the fact that they are super-easy to make means you really have no excuse. I just suggest you make a double batch, as they go too fast."

Ingredients

125g porridge oats

60g ground almonds

3 tbsp maple syrup

3 tbsp coconut oil, melted

Pinch of sea salt

8 squares of vegan chocolate (optional)

To serve:

Melted vegan dark chocolate

Orange zest

Lime zest

Cacao nibs

Pinch of flaky sea salt

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a baking tray with non-stick baking paper.

Put the oats in a food processor and blitz into a fine flour. Tip into a bowl and add the ground almonds, maple syrup, melted coconut oil and salt. Mix to combine into a dough.

Divide into eight portions and roll each one into a ball.

Place on the lined tray, then press down into a cookie shape. Press a square of chocolate on top of each one (if using).

Bake in the preheated oven for 17 to 18 minutes, until golden around the edges. Allow to cool on the tray for 10 minutes before carefully lifting them off.

For an extra treat, dip the biscuits in a little pot of melted chocolate, then scatter with orange zest, lime zest, cacao nibs and a pinch of flaky sea salt.