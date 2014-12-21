Salmon, Chive and Lemon Fish Cakes Recipe

21 December 2014
gtg-fishcakes-genius-main

An easy, gluten-free dinner option from Genius

These gluten-free fish cakes are a fail safe mid-week meal for all the family. Why not make a batch in advance and store in the freezer until needed?

Serves: 4

Ingredients

500g peeled potatoes, diced

450g salmon fillet, skin left on

570ml milk

1 bay leaf

1 small onion sliced

Freshly ground black pepper

30g butter

1 egg beaten

½ tablespoon of finely chopped chives

Zest of 1 lemon

140g Genius Gluten Free Bread , whizzed into breadcrumbs

4tbs of sunflower oil

For the Tartare Sauce:

4tbs mayonnaise

1tbs capers rinsed, drained and finely chopped

1tbs gherkins, rinsed, drained and finely chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

1tbs curly parsley, rinsed, dried and finely chopped

A squeeze of lemon

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1) First simmer the potatoes in gently boiling water for 20 minutes or until tender.

2) Place the salmon skin side down in a frying pan. Pour the milk over the fillets. If the fillets are exposed, add some more milk or water to cover. Add the bay leaf, sliced onion and 4 turns of freshly ground black pepper. Bring the milk slowly to a simmer and gently poach the fish for 10 minutes or until the fish is just cooked through. Reserve the poaching milk.

3) To make the Tartare Sauce, mix all the ingredients together and season with salt and pepper. Spoon into a serving bowl.

4) Mash the potatoes with 1-2 tbs of the poaching milk and butter.

5) Separate the flakes of salmon from the skin and mix with the mashed potatoes, chives, lemon zest and egg. The consistency should be firm enough to hold its shape. Add one or two more tablespoons of poaching milk if the mixture is too stiff. Taste and add more seasoning as necessary.

6) Wet your hands to prevent the mixture sticking and shape the mixture into 8 round flat cakes no more than 2.5cm/1inch thick.

7) Coat the fish cakes with Genius breadcrumbs then brush off any loose crumbs.

8) Heat the oil in the frying pan over a moderate heat. When the oil is hot, place 4 fish cakes at a time into the pan and fry until golden brown on both sides. Remove from the pan and keep warm in a low oven while the remaining cakes are fried.

9) Serve immediately with lemon wedges and Tartare sauce.

