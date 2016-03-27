Soup recipe: Super Delicious Broccoli with Almond Pesto

I know that superfoods are springing up everywhere these days, but broccoli really deserves the accolade. It’s the original, and in my opinion, the tastiest of all the superfoods around. Broccoli has so much going for it - it’s hard to know where to begin! Suffice it to say that as well as having anti-inflammatory properties, it’s also high in vitamins and can lower the risk of stroke and heart disease. This recipe is incredibly simple, allowing the full flavour of the broccoli to come through, with the almond pesto adding a wonderfully nutty twist.

SERVES 4

For the Soup

30ml rapeseed oil

550g broccoli chopped, retaining some broccoli tips, see below for the pesto

1 litre vegetable stock (I like Marigold Bouillon)

½ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon mustard powder

Salt and ground black pepper

For the Pesto

100ml olive oil

1 large clove of garlic

Handful of broccoli tips

15g ground almonds

Salt

Method

Heat the rapeseed oil in a large pan and add the broccoli, cooking it on a medium heat until it starts to wilt. Add the vegetable stock, mustard and nutmeg and bring to the boil. Then simmer gently for 15-20 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Liquidise the soup and season.

While the soup is cooking, make the pesto by putting all the pesto ingredients together in a jug, and blend with a hand blender until smooth. Drizzle generously on top of the soup when serving.

Recipe copyright Soupologie Ltd. 2015