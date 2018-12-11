4 apple cider vinegar tonic recipes that don't taste like apple cider vinegar

From aiding weight loss to reducing sugar cravings and even tackling spots, by ‘mother’ are the benefits of apple cider vinegar far-reaching. But let’s be honest, it’s not exactly the most exciting thing to drink. While Victoria Beckham may be able to stomach two tablespoons of the stuff on an empty stomach first thing in the morning, having it neat isn’t for everyone. If the thought of it makes your mouth pucker, one of the following ACV tonics could be the perfect alternative. What's more, they’re also loaded with other health-boosting herbs and spices such as cinnamon , turmeric and ginger to pack an even greater nutritional punch. From ones that ward off colds to ones that boost energy levels and ones that are ideal for when you have guests round, here are four of our favourites to cover morning, evening and even, party needs. Everyday health tonic

Photography by Dan Jones “This tonic is a brilliant booster for everyday health and a must-have remedy to use during flu season,” says cook and author Rachel de Thample. “The ginger helps to calm inflammation and create internal heat. The cayenne acts to boost circulation and horseradish is a decongestant, while garlic and onion help with overall immunity. Opt for fresh, organic ingredients to maximise benefits, and if one of them is unavailable, simply double up on one of the other ingredients if you like.” Here’s the recipe. Makes 6 x 50ml shots 2 tablespoons chopped garlic 2 tablespoons chopped onion 2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger 2 tablespoons grated horseradish root 2 tablespoons chopped cayenne peppers (or any seasonally available hot peppers) 350ml raw apple cider vinegar Pile the garlic, onion, ginger, horseradish and peppers into a 350ml lidded jar. Fill the jar with raw apple cider vinegar. Close the lid tightly and shake. Store in a cool dark place. Shake at least once a day for two weeks. Then, filter the tonic through a clean piece of muslin, pour into a sterilised bottle and label. It will keep at room temperature for up to six months. Take as soon as you feel the symptoms of a cold in 50ml shots three times daily, before food. Avoid taking vinegar internally if you have a stomach ulcer. How to sterilise jars “Wash jars and bottles in very hot, soapy water. Dry with a clean cloth then place in an oven, without the lids, at 100°C/Gas 1⁄4 for 10 minutes," recommends Rachel. "Bottling and sealing drinks while the liquid and container are still hot increases shelf life and decreases risk of spoilage.” Taken from Tonics and Teas by Rachel de Thample , published by Kyle Books, £9.99. Photography by Ali Allen. Wunder Morning Routine

Photography by Dan Jones “We are big fans of apple cider vinegar, which has long been known for its therapeutic properties,” Wunder Workshop founders Zoë Lind van’t Hof and Tom Smale tell us. “It is a gentle detoxifier, aids metabolism and is a source of amino acids. The acetic acid in apple cider vinegar not only boosts the immune system, it is also an effective antiseptic and antibiotic. It’s important to buy a good-quality raw, unfiltered brand if you can.” Here’s their recipe for getting your mornings started off on the right foot. Prep: 10 minutes Serves: 1 1 tsp fresh turmeric juice (about 3cm/1¼ inch piece of fresh turmeric root), or ½ tsp turmeric powder 1 tsp ginger juice (about 2cm/¾ inch piece of fresh root ginger) 1 tbsp lemon juice 1 tbsp raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar Pinch of black pepper 60ml/2fl oz/¼ cup water Sweetener to taste, preferably raw honey or date syrup Put the turmeric, ginger, lemon juice and apple cider vinegar into a mug. Add a pinch of pepper (only a very small amount of black pepper is needed as it can be really powerful and overwhelming if you use too much). Fill a quarter of the mug with cold water, then top up with hot water so that the water is just warm. This is important to preserve the benefits of the apple cider vinegar. Stir well and serve. Add a little sweetener if desired. Ginger Switzel

Photography by Dan Jones “An age-old classic, switzels (or switchels) are vinegar-based health tonics that have been drunk for hundreds of years and are especially good for the gut,” explain Zoë and Tom. “In this version, apple cider vinegar helps to regulate blood sugar and maintain energy levels, while sage is reported to improve cognitive function and memory, and may even aid those with Alzheimer’s. Prepare the tonic on a Sunday evening for the week ahead and they'll be no more bleary-eyed starts to the day.” Prep: 10 minutes, plus chilling overnight Serves: 4 1 litre/35fl oz/4¼ cups water 1 tbsp Golden Spoon Turmeric Honey (Wunder Workshop’s, or see below*) 8cm/3¼ inch piece of fresh root ginger, finely chopped 4cm/1½ inch piece of fresh galangal root, finely chopped 6 sage leaves, plus extra to serve (optional) 4 tbsp raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar Ice cubes Heat 240ml/8fl oz/1 cup of the water in a pan until warm, then stir in the Golden Spoon Turmeric Honey until melted. Pour it into a jug. Add the ginger, galangal, sage, apple cider vinegar and the remaining water into the jug, stir and chill in the refrigerator overnight. Stir then strain through a sieve before serving with extra sage leaves, if using, and ice. *Golden Spoon Turmeric Honey “A golden spoon a day is the perfect way to fight off colds and coughs,” say Zoë and Tom. “The antibacterial and antifungal properties of honey and turmeric help to soothe and heal minor ailments. Ashwagandha’s ability to lower levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, will also enable the immune system to function more effectively. We recommend one teaspoon a day when you feel a sore throat or tickly cough coming on.” Prep: 10 minutes Makes: 115g/4oz 110g/3¾oz raw honey 1 tsp coconut oil ¾ tsp turmeric powder Pinch of ashwagandha root powder Pinch of black pepper Pour the honey into a small sterilized jar. Gently warm the coconut oil in a pan until melted. Stir it into the honey. Mix together the turmeric, ashwagandha and black pepper before stirring it into the honey mixture. It will keep for up to one month at room temperature. Extracted from Super Root Spices by Zoë Lind van’t Hof and Tom Smale of Wunder Workshop , (£9.99, Pavilion Books). Images: Dan Jones. Apple cider sangria

