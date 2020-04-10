The chocolate cake recipe that you'd never guess is vegan

This cake is moist, fudgy, and so chocolatey – it’s delicious! And near impossible to tell that it's vegan.

Last week when we were looking for a vegan banana bread recipe we stumbled across cookery writer Roz Purcell's Instagram page and have been hooked ever since. The next day we found ourselves ordering her No Fuss Vegan cookbook (you have to try the aubergine tagine) but it was this cake recipe for the ultimate vegan chocolate cake that we wanted to share - seeing as we're all bakers on lockdown.

Ingredients

350ml almond milk

1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

250g cane sugar

150 ml oil ( olive, vegetable)

2 tsp. vanilla paste

220g plain/gluten free flour

4 tbsp. cacao powder

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

Pinch of salt

Frosting

400g vegan dark chocolate melted

1 tin coconut milk cream refrigerated (white part scooped out)

Method

Line two eight-inch springform tins.

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

In a large bowl combine all the cake ingredients using a balloon whisk.

Spoon this mix into the two lined tins dividing evenly.

Bake for 25 minutes.

Let cool fully before assembling.

For the frosting

Remove the coconut milk tin from the fridge and scoop out the hardened white part (the cream) there should be 3-4 tbsp.

Melt the chocolate and stir in the coconut cream. Stir until there are no lumps. The chocolate will thicken into a creamy spread.

Layer up the cake by spreading half the mix between the two sides of the cake and a layer on top.

Finish off by adding winter berries to top it off.

Roz Purcell is the best selling cookery writer of No Fuss Vegan - Everyday Food For Everyone