The chocolate cake recipe that you'd never guess is vegan

10 April 2020
roz-purcell

Vegans don't miss out on the chocolatey fun thanks to this beauty by Roz Purcell, aka Natural Born Feeder

Last week when we were looking for a vegan banana bread recipe  we stumbled across cookery writer Roz Purcell's Instagram page  and have been hooked ever since. The next day we found ourselves ordering her No Fuss Vegan cookbook  (you have to try the aubergine tagine) but it was this cake recipe for the ultimate vegan chocolate cake that we wanted to share - seeing as we're all bakers on lockdown.

This cake is moist, fudgy, and so chocolatey – it’s delicious! And near impossible to tell that it's vegan.

Ingredients

350ml almond milk
1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar
250g cane sugar
150 ml oil ( olive, vegetable)
2 tsp. vanilla paste
220g plain/gluten free flour
4 tbsp. cacao powder
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. baking soda
Pinch of salt

Frosting

400g vegan dark chocolate melted
1 tin coconut milk cream refrigerated (white part scooped out)

Method

Line two eight-inch springform tins.
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
In a large bowl combine all the cake ingredients using a balloon whisk.
Spoon this mix into the two lined tins dividing evenly.
Bake for 25 minutes.
Let cool fully before assembling.

For the frosting

Remove the coconut milk tin from the fridge and scoop out the hardened white part (the cream) there should be 3-4 tbsp.

Melt the chocolate and stir in the coconut cream. Stir until there are no lumps. The chocolate will thicken into a creamy spread.

Layer up the cake by spreading half the mix between the two sides of the cake and a layer on top.

Finish off by adding winter berries to top it off.

Roz Purcell is the best selling cookery writer of  No Fuss Vegan - Everyday Food For Everyone


You may also like

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?

These vegan banana bread muffins are our new favourite breakfast


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Skin

Everything you need to know about ultrasound facials for skin tightening

Sponsored

Meet Plantopia, supporting your skin and your stress levels, one plant at a time

Explore More